‘The Voice’ Season 24: The Coaches, Premiere Date News & More You Need To Know

The Voice season 24 will premiere in fall 2023.

Reba McEntire joins as a coach.

joins as a coach. Kelly Clarkson is not returning as a coach.

The red chairs on The Voice will feature some new and familiar faces in season 24. NBC confirmed during the network’s upfront presentation on May 15 that the hit musical competition series will return for season 24. The 4-time Emmy-winning series is currently in the midst of season 23.

So, who are going to be the coaches of The Voice season 24? Why aren’t Voice fan faves Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson coming back? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about The Voice season 24.

Who Are The Coaches Of The Voice Season 24?

The Voice season 24 coaches will be Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani. This will mark Reba’s first season as a coach. The country music legend served as a mega mentor in season 23.

Reba celebrated the announcement by posting a video of a red chair with her name on it. “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice,” she captioned the Instagram post.

John, Niall, and Gwen are all returning coaches. This will be Niall’s second year as a coach. John took a break during season 23 after serving as a coach for seasons 16 through 22. The Voice season 24 will be Gwen’s sixth as a coach.

Niall posted a similar video as Reba on his Instagram page and wrote, “I loved it so much, I’m doing it again ! See you Fall 2023 on @nbcthevoice.” Gwen did the same thing and captioned her Instagram post, “surprise :) i’m back in the big red chair !! see u all this fall 2023 #thevoice :) gx.”

Why Did Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Leave The Voice?

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are the notable names not returning as coaches for The Voice season 24. Blake announced back in October 2022 that he would be leaving The Voice after season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” his Instagram announcement began. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Blake continued, “I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches, and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”

Blake was one of the original coaches of The Voice alongside Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and CeeLo Green. He has been a coach for every season of The Voice ahead of season 24.

In a January 2023 interview, Blake revealed that part of the reason why he decided to leave The Voice was because he wanted to dedicate more of his time to being a stepdad to Gwen’s children. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told Access. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

He added, “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

Kelly joined The Voice in season 14 as a coach. She took a break during season 22 but returned for season 23. The American Idol winner is making a big move in the fall of 2023. Her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be moving to New York City, according to Variety. Given that her talk show’s fifth season will premiere in the fall, it wouldn’t be possible for her to be a coach for The Voice, which is based in Los Angeles.

When Will The Voice Season 24 Premiere?

NBC has not announced an official premiere date for The Voice season 24, but the show will air in fall 2023. A premiere date was likely not confirmed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, which could delay premiere dates for scripted shows in the fall. However, NBC revealed that The Voice will keep its Monday and Tuesday timeslots on the fall schedule.