Gwen Stefani’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Sons, Plus Her Thoughts On Ever Getting Pregnant Again

Gwen Stefani is an award-winning singer known for her iconic album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and her time with the band No Doubt.

She shares three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The blonde beauty is now married to country star Blake Shelton.

Gwen is set to perform at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023.

From “Don’t Speak” to “Hollaback Girl” it’s no denying that pop singer Gwen Stefani, 53, is a multi-talented singer. In the late 1980s, Gwen rose to fame as one of the lead singers of the band No Doubt, and by 2004 she broke out as a solo artist. After decades of world tours and becoming a fashion icon, the GXVE Beauty founder now can be seen spending time with her husband, Blake Shelton, 46, and her three kids. The blonde bombshell welcomed her three sons during her first marriage to musician Gavin Rossdale, 57, but now they co-parent them as they divorced in 2016. Learn more about her three little ones and Gwen’s perspective on having more kids, below!

Kingston

Gwen gave birth to her eldest son, Kingston, 16, in 2006, about four years after she and Gavin tied the knot. At the time, her reps released a brief statement to confirm the exciting news. “Both mother and child are doing well,” they wrote, per MTV News. Ahead of Kingston’s arrival, the Grammy-winner announced that she was pregnant during a performance in Florida. “I want you to sing so loud that the baby hears it,” she shouted at the audience at the time.

In more recent years, Gwen took to her Instagram to celebrate the teenager’s 16th birthday on May 26, 2022. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_ I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours,” her sweet caption of their selfie read. “you r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx).” Kingston also made his mom an official third wheel at his brother, Apollo‘s football game in Oct. 2022, where he made out with his girlfriend in front of Gwen!

Zuma

Two years after Gwen and her ex welcomed their first child together, she gave birth to their second son, Zuma, 14, in Aug. 2008. When the momma bear announced her pregnancy with Zuma, she clarified that she would be working while carrying her second child. “Feels crazy to be pregnant all over again!!!!!”, she wrote on a message board for No Doubt’s website, per MTV News. “We have been spending every day up in the little studio in our house, trying to write music. My favorite part so far is just seeing the guys every day and hanging out. We have so much fun together. The songwriting part is a bit slow on my part. … I think it has something to do with the baby in my belly, but I’m sure it is all of the process, and I really believe this could be the most inspired No Doubt record so far. Can’t wait to see what happens.” By 2010, No Doubt released their album Icon.

Gwen recently gushed about Zuma for his 13th birthday in Aug. 2021. “happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby we love u so much!! gx,” she captioned the throwback baby photo of him. And when her second son was just three years old, she told PEOPLE that the little man was a comedian in the making. “[Zuma] wants everyone to watch him, and he’s a goofball and he’s really silly,” Gwen quipped. “He’s a funny guy.”

Apollo

When Gwen welcomed her youngest son, Apollo, 9, she was 44 years old and nearly approaching the end of her marriage to Gavin. Despite this, Apollo has since brought much joy to the California native’s life. “@gwenstefani welcome APOLLO BOWIE FLYNN ROSSDALE 2/28/14 (bowie and Flynn =mothers’ maiden names ),” the Bush guitarist tweeted at the time of his son’s arrival. Later, Gavin told PEOPLE in Nov. 2014, that Apollo’s older brother’s love to “protect” him. “Apollo is so small that the older brothers love to protect him. They were very happy when he was born. They just love him. There is no jealousy because they really care about him,” he gushed.

Most recently, The Voice judge took to Instagram top celebrate the nine-year-old’s birthday on Feb. 28, 2023. “my world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, apollo i love u so much,” Gwen captioned the round up of photos and videos with her youngest child. In one of the photos, Blake smiled big for the selfie with Apollo, making it clear that the three were in good spirits that day.

Gwen On Having More Kids

Soon after Blake and his wife got married in 2021, a source close to the mom told HollywoodLife that they were planning on having more kids. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” the insider claimed. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed.” And during a separate interview, another source claimed that the couple was “open” to exploring having a baby via a surrogate. “Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby. They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together,” the insider claimed. Despite this, Gwen has not personally announced that she and Blake are expecting a child together at this time.