Gwen Stefani Third-Wheels With Son Kingston, 16, & His GF To Watch Apollo Play Football: Photos

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, 53, put her kids first on Oct. 23 at her youngest son, Apollo‘s football game. Her eight-year-old was also supported by Gwen’s other son, Kingston, 16, and his girlfriend. The blonde bombshell looked effortlessly cool, per usual, with a pair of khaki trousers, a white tank top, and a white flannel shirt with blue and green plaid patterns. Gwen’s hot pink bra was also on display through her white top. She also sported a white trucker hat with the words “COWBOY HAT” on the front, large gold hoop earrings, and an elegant glossy nude lip. The pop icon made sure to not forget her plethora of gold necklaces that she meticulously layered over one another.

Kingston looked all grown up while cuddling with his girlfriend in the bleachers. The two young love birds also engaged in a make-out session right in front of his mom! Her oldest son, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, opted for total comfort on Sunday with a pair of jet-black sweatpants, a black and maroon shirt paired with a zip-up hoodie, and black vans. At one point, Kingston and his little bro were seen giving each other a secret handshake mid-game.

Gwen was accompanied with other family members at the football game, along with her ex, Gavin. However, her husband, Blake Shelton, 46, was not in attendance at the sporting event. The family outing comes just one week after Gwen rocked a pair of green paint-splattered jeans to Apollo’s football game on Oct. 16. During that outing, not only was Gavin there, but his girlfriend, Courtlyn Cannan, also showed up to support the young athlete. The two exes appeared to put on a unified front for the kids.

Later that day, Gwen took to her Instagram Story to share photos of her day at the corn maze, PEOPLE reported. The “Hollaback Girl” songstress was also accompanied to the fall festivities with her sister-in-law Jennifer Stefani. Jennifer is married to Gwen’s brother, Todd Stefani, 48. Gwen and the family were seen navigating through the maze on the star’s social media which she added pumpkin emoji stickers to. She was spotted wearing the same outfit from the football game at the pumpkin patch as well. Gavin was notably not included in his ex’s posts at the corn maze.

The GXVE Beauty founder and Bush front man were married from 2002 until their divorce in 2016. Following the split from Gavin, Gwen moved on and began dating Blake in 2016. The country singer and his new-bride have officially tied the knot on July 3, 2021. He was previously married to “Drunk” singer Miranda Lambert, 38, from 2011 until their split in 2015. Gwen and Blake met while filming The Voice in 2014.