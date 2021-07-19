Gwen Stefani, 51, & Blake Shelton, 45, ‘Open’ To Surrogacy & ‘All Options’ To Expand Their Family

Newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want to grow their family now that they’re married and are exploring their options.

After Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, tied the knot on July 3, the couple are reportedly looking to have a child of their own. The couple are exploring their options and are “open” to having a baby through surrogacy, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby. They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together,” the source said.

The couple don’t seem like they want to wait to have a baby, especially with some of the difficulties that Gwen would likely face having a baby in her 50s. “If they do make this happen, it’ll be sooner than later. They have had serious discussions with medical professionals to move forward with the process. It’s scary and exciting for them all at the same time but friends are cheering for them. They’re optimistic but are aware it won’t be the easiest road. Blake is dying to be a dad and Gwen is dying for a girl although she has said she’s fine having another boy. She knows how to raise boys,” the source said.

Hopefully The Voice coaches do get to expand their family, and maybe, Gwen will get to have a daughter. Blake has yet to have children of his own, but he became a step-dad to Gwen’s three boys when they got married. Gwen had her sons while she was married to Bush-vocalist Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Shortly after the couple married, a source close to them told HollywoodLife that Blake was thrilled to “make being their stepdad official,” and he has a great relationship with the kids. “He’s very present with those boys,” the source said.

Since the pair had their romantic wedding in early July, the singers can’t seem to get enough of each other! The pair surprised Oklahoma bar patrons with a surprise performance at Ole Red. Gwen corrected her husband, when he brought her onstage and introduced her as “Gwen Stefani.” She sweetly joked, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton.” The couple also shared a passionate kiss onstage when performing at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Wisconsin on Sunday July 18.