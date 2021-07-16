Video

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform Free Concert At Oklahoma Bar After Getting Married — Watch

blake shelton and gwen stefani
Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1913B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton step out together in Pasadena for a quick run to a studio. The pair were seen making a quick stop at a music studio where they quickly made an appearance before heading back home. Gwen was dressed in a green white and black cowgirl outfit and Blake was seen wearing black and blue denim over a pair of brown cowboy boots. The engaged couple looked happy to be out together after working so hard on The Voice. 21 Dec 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722410_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE VOICE -- Season: 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised patrons at a bar in Oklahoma! Watch the performance.

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani graced locals with a free concert at a bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Thursday, July 15. The country singer, 45, rehearsed for some upcoming shows at the Ole Red, the restaurant and retail space he owns that also has locations in Tennessee and Florida. His new wife, 51, joined him on Thursday, giving the local patrons a harmonious country treat.

Blake invited patrons to the rehearsal on Twitter early Thursday morning, encouraging fans to swing by if they were bored. “Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored,” the country crooner tweeted. “I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!”

Blake similarly surprised patrons at the Ole Red locations in Nashville and Orlando in April. He stopped by the locations for surprise mini concerts ahead of attending the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 24. Ole Red shared the surprise on their official Instagram account, writing, “Yeah, that really happened. Cheers to the boss man @blakeshelton surprising folks in Orlando and Nashville, then performing last night at the @acmawards to top it off!”

Of course, the Oklahoma rehearsal marked the first public surprise since Blake and Gwen tied the knot on July 3 after nearly six years together. The duo exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony officiated by close friend Carson Daly on their 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch. The bride wore a white tulle dress and veil — adorned with the names of Blake and Gwen’s children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, sewn on — by designer Vera Wang.

Related Gallery

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton -- PICS

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton head out on grocery store run in Studio City. The pair were seen joined by Gwen's boys Zuma and Apollo. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Cheers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624840_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton head out on grocery store run in Studio City. The pair were seen joined by Gwen's boys Zuma and Apollo. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Cheers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624840_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Gwen shared snapshots of the happy day on her Instagram on July 5, writing that “dreams do come true” in the caption. The nuptials mark Gwen’s second marriage; she was married to Gavin Rossdale between 2002 and 2016, and they share children Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo together. Blake was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert and high school sweetheart Kaynette Williams. Gwen and Blake met as coaches on the NBC competition show The Voice.

Watch the newlyweds rehearse in the video above!