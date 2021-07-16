Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform Free Concert At Oklahoma Bar After Getting Married — Watch

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised patrons at a bar in Oklahoma! Watch the performance.

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani graced locals with a free concert at a bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Thursday, July 15. The country singer, 45, rehearsed for some upcoming shows at the Ole Red, the restaurant and retail space he owns that also has locations in Tennessee and Florida. His new wife, 51, joined him on Thursday, giving the local patrons a harmonious country treat.

Blake invited patrons to the rehearsal on Twitter early Thursday morning, encouraging fans to swing by if they were bored. “Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored,” the country crooner tweeted. “I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!”

I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2021

Blake similarly surprised patrons at the Ole Red locations in Nashville and Orlando in April. He stopped by the locations for surprise mini concerts ahead of attending the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 24. Ole Red shared the surprise on their official Instagram account, writing, “Yeah, that really happened. Cheers to the boss man @blakeshelton surprising folks in Orlando and Nashville, then performing last night at the @acmawards to top it off!”

Of course, the Oklahoma rehearsal marked the first public surprise since Blake and Gwen tied the knot on July 3 after nearly six years together. The duo exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony officiated by close friend Carson Daly on their 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch. The bride wore a white tulle dress and veil — adorned with the names of Blake and Gwen’s children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, sewn on — by designer Vera Wang.

Gwen shared snapshots of the happy day on her Instagram on July 5, writing that “dreams do come true” in the caption. The nuptials mark Gwen’s second marriage; she was married to Gavin Rossdale between 2002 and 2016, and they share children Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo together. Blake was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert and high school sweetheart Kaynette Williams. Gwen and Blake met as coaches on the NBC competition show The Voice.

Watch the newlyweds rehearse in the video above!