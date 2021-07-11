Blake Shelton ‘So Happy’ to Officially Be Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s 3 Boys: ‘He’s Very Present With Them’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just tied the knot — and sources tell us why the country star couldn’t wait to officially be a stepdad to her 3 boys!

Blake Shelton, 45, and new wife Gwen Stefani, 51, tied the knot after nearly six years together — and The Voice coach couldn’t wait to make it official with Gwen and her three sons. “Blake’s so happy to finally make being their stepdad official,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has wanted to be a dad his whole life,” they explained.

This is the second marriage for both Blake and Gwen: Blake was married to Miranda Lambert, 37, for almost 5 years in 2015. He met Gwen on the set of The Voice shortly after announcing his separation from the fellow country musician, just as the Gwen was going through a split of her own. The No Doubt alum and rocker Gavin Rossdale, 55, were married for 13 years and separated around the same time as Miranda and Blake. Together Gwen and Gavin are parents to sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Although they looked happy and more in love than ever on their big day, which took place at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, it wasn’t what they were fully hoping for due to COVID. “Blake and Gwen wanted a bigger wedding,” our source said. “They couldn’t wait any longer and didn’t want to push it again. He’s so over the moon in love with her. She didn’t want to live ‘in sin’ — meaning in a relationship and engaged but not married. She’s a total romantic and very traditional.”

The couple’s biggest concern was the safety of their guests as case numbers slowly rise again in the United States. “They wanted to keep it as safe as possible so they really only invited people they had been around,” our source added. “The whole crew from the show [The Voice] was there.”

Now that they are officially husband and wife, the new family unit looks forward to spending more time down south. “They all lived together like a family unit during COVID even though they saw Gavin,” our source said. “The boys love being in Oklahoma and will spend time there this summer. He does everything he can to make them feel at home there. He’s very present with those boys.”