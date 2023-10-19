Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Touching Walk of Fame Speech: Watch

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani, 54, broke down in tears after her husband, Blake Shelton, 47, gave a speech about her in honor of her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on October 19. During the emotional speech, the country star recalled when he first met Gwen nearly 10 years ago. “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” Blake said with the pop star next to him. “She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it.”

The 47-year-old went on to note how Gwen showed up to work with her three sons Kingston, now 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. “She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos,” he joked. The No Doubt songstress welcomed her three kiddos with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to from 2002 to 2016.

Once Blake began to praise the 54-year-old for prioritizing motherhood over her career, she began to cry. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her No. 1 job,” he went on to add. “And now, standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business.”

Blake went on to say that his wife is the “perfect person” to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an accomplishment he achieved in May. “She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her,” he continued. “Not as much as me, though.”

Before the speech ended, The Voice alum made Gwen emotional once more when he spoke about her talent as a musician. “It’s that thing that she was just born with that will make you stop and go, ‘Wait. Who is that? What’s her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?'” Blake said. He then called the GXVE Beauty founder an “exceptionally talented” songwriter and congratulated her on the milestone. “So congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you,” he concluded.

While at the ceremony, Gwen glowed in a metallic silver mini-dress that boasted star embellishments throughout the hem. She completed her look by rocking an elegant high ponytail and her iconic red lipstick. Gwen made sure to accessorize and added matching metallic silver boots to the ensemble. All three of her kiddos were in attendance and made sure to pose with their momma in front of her star.