Blake Shelton Gushes Over ‘Great’ Wife Gwen Stefani At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: Watch

“Nobody But You” country star Blake Shelton, 46, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12 and made sure to thank his wife, Gwen Stefani, 53, during his acceptance speech. “I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” Blake gushed. “I love you so much, and that’s the greatest thing that’s happened along this journey.”

In addition to thanking his wife of nearly two years, the 46-year-old revealed what his mother told him ahead of the ceremony. “My family’s all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I’m gonna say when I get up here,” The Voice coach said. His mom then told her son that she wished his late brother, Richie Shelton, who died in a car accident in 1990, could be there. “She says to me, ‘I wish Richie could’ve been here to see this and everything that you’ve done.’ So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie,” Blake concluded.

Prior to Blake’s sweet speech, the No Doubt frontwoman herself took to the podium to celebrate her hubby and deliver a loved-up speech in his honor. Gwen kicked off the speech by listing some of the Oklahoma native’s accomplishments including “28 number one singles and 23 seasons on The Voice.” She called him a “one-of-a-kind guy” and noted how proud she and her sons are of him. “He’s humble, he’s genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton,” she added.

Later, the blonde beauty declared that her leading man is a symbol of a plethora of dreams. “Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream,” the 53-year-old said. Before she walked off stage, Gwen admitted that he is her “dream come true” and exclaimed, “I love you!” While at the ceremony, the “Don’t Speak” songstress rocked a chic white dress with black polka dots and styled it with thigh-high leather boots and fishnet stockings.

Blake, for his part, kept his look classic in a a black button-up shirt and suit jacket, but opted for blue jeans in true country star fashion. Not only did his spouse show up to support him, but her three sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, were also in attendance. Gwen welcomed her boys with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 57, who she divorced in 2016. Blake and the proud mom met while filming The Voice in 2014, notably one year before Blake divorced country star Miranda Lambert, 39. Blake’s fellow coach on the singing competition show, Adam Levine, 44, also appeared at the ceremony and spoke kind words about the honoree that morning.