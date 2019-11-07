Polka Dots: Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Rock The Patterned Look For Fall

One of the hottest trends that the celebs are loving is polka dots & everyone from Camila Cabello to Emily Ratajkowski has been rocking the patterned look!

One trend that never goes out of style is polka dots – whether it’s a patterned dress skirt, pants, or blouse, polka dots can instantly elevate any outfit and some of our favorite celebs proved that. Camila Cabello, 22, looked fabulous when she tried out the trend at Radio1 Live Lounge in London on October 2. The singer opted to wear a black Ronald Van Der Kemp Fall 2019 Couture ensemble featuring a long-sleeve black mini dress with one solid black sleeve and the other one a black and white polka dot print. The front of the dress featured a pleated leather overlay, which was cinched in with a patent leather belt that read “perfection.’ She accessorized her edgy look with a leather newsboy cap, diamond Melinda Maria Emery Huggie Earrings, and black pointed Brian Atwood Lovely Pumps with silver grommets tied around her ankles. While Camila’s polka dot look was subtle, it was still super chic.

Another celeb who tried out the trend was Emily Ratajkowski, 28, when she was out and about in New York City on August 19. Emily showed off her fabulous figure when she opted to wear a sleeveless skintight black dress covered in subtle white polka dots. The maxi dress featured a tight bodice with a square, low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the rest of the frock flowed into a mermaid skirt with a ruffled hem. In true Emily style, she accessorized the dress with a pair of white Veja Esplar Sneakers, a red The Row Ascot Velvet Bag, a pair of Oliver Peoples x the Row Parquet Sunglasses, and an Unode50 Alphabet Necklace in Gold.

Selena Gomez, 26, tried out the trend when she rocked a gorgeous polka dot Celine dress to The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on April 30. Selena donned a black and white polka dot wrap dress with long sleeves, shoulder straps, a V-neckline that was far from plunging, and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The midi dress ended a few inches below her knees and she topped the look off with a simple pair of black leather pointy-toed pumps. Her entire ensemble was styled by none other than her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

Another one of our fave polka dot looks came from Jessica Alba, 38, while she was out and about in NYC on July 15. The actress looked stunning in a strapless off-the-shoulder Caroline Constas maxi dress which featured a ruched bodice and fluttery ruffle sleeves. The rest of the gorgeous maxi dress was made of sheer white, layered material which was covered in huge black polka dots, flowing into a ruffle tiered skirt.

Kate Middleton, 37, has rocked the polka dot trend many times, but one of our favorite looks from the royal, was her navy polka dot dress for her visit to Bletchley Park in England, on May 14. The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve, fitted navy blue Alessandra Rich maxi dress which was covered in small white polka dots. The dress featured a crisp white collar and had large white buttons down the entire front, while the dress flowed into a pretty pleated skirt. She topped her look off with a fabulous blowout, (of course!), and blue suede pointy toed pumps.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, also tried the trend, but in a totally different way. The gorgeous blonde actress looked casually chic at the Avengers: Endgame Cast Handprint Ceremony in Los Angeles on April 23, when she opted to wear a silk brown, sleeveless polka dot Zimmermann jumpsuit with a high, turtleneck bodice and buttons down the front. The one-piece featured a circular belt, which cinched in her tiny waist, flowing into wide-leg pants.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, also managed to try out the trend when she was out in New York City on March 19. Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in a sheer black and white polka dot Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Fall 2018 dress. The long-sleeve dress featured a high neck and a completely sheer bodice that was see-through, showing off a black corset bra underneath, revealing ample cleavage. The rest of the frock flowed into a pretty tiered ruffle skirt ending just below her knees.

So many celebs have tried out the polka dot trend and we rounded up their outfits, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.