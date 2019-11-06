Pinstripes: Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid & 12 More Stars Rocking The Fall Trend

One of the hottest celebrity trends for fall is pinstripes & everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Bella Hadid has tried the pattern in a stylish way!

There have already been so many popular fashion trends this fall – from pink to purple to monochrome suits. However, the latest trend that all of the stars seem to be loving is pinstripes and our fave celebs have proved how versatile the print can be. Jennifer Aniston, 50, has been loving pinstripes and rocked it on two different occasions recently. Jen was promoting her new show, The Morning Show, in New York City on October 27, when she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue and white striped suit. The suit featured an Alexander McQueen Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer and matching skintight flared trousers. Underneath her long fitted blazer, Jen opted to go completely shirtless and braless, showing off major cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of ankle-strap sandals, a black leather purse, and oversized gold aviator eyeglasses.

Meanwhile, Jen has been loving pinstripes this season and she even opted to wear the pattern at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Oct. 11. Choosing to wear another look from the same designer, Jennifer donned the Alexander McQueen Striped Wool Dress with a black Alexander McQueen Double Strap Belt around her tiny waist. The sleeveless midi dress featured an asymmetrical handkerchief hem and she accessorized with a pair of black leather pointed pumps with ankle straps.

Another one of our fave stars who has tried out the trend recently is Bella Hadid, 22. Bella is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and we loved her skintight Fenty ensemble that she wore to the Fenty Spring Summer 2020 show after-party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26. Her navy blue outfit featured a skintight corset that cinched in her tiny waist and was worn over a tight white T-shirt, paired with the matching, skintight high-waisted skinny leg trousers with slits at the ankles. She accessorized with a matching blazer on top and a pair of black sheer pointed pumps.

From Jen to Bella, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and more, there have been a slew of celebrities rocking the trend, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!