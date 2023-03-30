Blake Shelton’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages

Blake Shelton is a country singer and a long-running coach on ‘The Voice.’

Blake Shelton has been married to three women: Kaynette Williams, Miranda Lambert, and Gwen Stefani.

Blake and Gwen got married in July 2021, after dating for six years.

Blake Shelton is one of the biggest stars in country music right now. The Red River Blue singer-songwriter, 46, has penned numerous hit albums, and he’s been nominated for nine Grammys throughout his career. Besides his music, he’s also served as one of the coaches on the hit singing competition show The Voice for many seasons, although he announced that season 23 would be his last in October 2022.

Throughout his career, Blake has penned a number of different love songs over the years, and he’s been a husband to three different women. In July 2021, he tied the knot with his fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani, after years of dating. Find out more about all three of the women that Blake has been married to here.

Kaynette Williams

Early in Blake’s career, he married his first wife Kaynette Williams, 49, who he first met when he was in high school. The singer said that he asked her to marry him in the middle of a hunting-filled day, per Country Fancast. The couple got married in 2003. She served as his road manager in the early part of his career. Unfortunately, the couple ended up divorcing in 2006. Kaynette cited “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split. In 2015, she remarried Cody Joe Scheck.

Miranda Lambert

Shortly after his split from his first wife, Blake began dating another country star Miranda Lambert, 39. She was still a rising star at the time, but she’s now one of the biggest names in the genre. The pair got engaged in May 2010 and got married a year later. During their relationship, Miranda made guest appearances on two of Blake’s songs: his 2010 tune “Draggin’ The River” and his 2013 track “Bare Skin Rug.” Her group Pistol Annies also appeared on his 2013 song “Boys ‘Round Here.” Blake was also a co-writer on her 2009 album Revolution, and the pair went on a co-headlining tour in 2008.

Unfortunately, Blake and Miranda’s marriage came to an end after four years, when they announced that they were divorcing in July 2015. “It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter,” they said in a joint statement to The Associated Press.

While Miranda hasn’t spoken much on the split, she did admit that she “wasn’t prepared” for the divorce in a May 2022 interview with CBS News. “I don’t think anyone is. And it’s not nice sometimes,” she said. “I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that, like, I’m a singer-songwriter, so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.”

In the years after the split, Miranda later married NYPD officer Brendon McLoughlin in 2019. The pair have been together ever since.

Gwen Stefani

After the split from Miranda, Blake quickly began dating his fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, 53. The two began appearing on the show together in season seven in 2014. After Blake and Miranda divorced, the pair started a romance shortly after. Blake revealed that the two bonded as Gwen was in the process of divorcing her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

He revealed that they bonded over their divorces in a 2016 interview with Billboard. “She said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day,” he said. “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me.”

Since beginning their relationship, the pair have dueted on a number of different tracks including “Go Ahead And Break My Heart”, “Nobody But You”, “Happy Anywhere”, and more. The pair announced that they were engaged after five years of dating in October 2020. The pair got married at Blake’s Oklahoma home in July 2021, and the country singer became a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Nearly two years after tying the knot, Blake and Gwen are still going strong! The couple have both gushed about each other on plenty of occasions. When the singers did tie the knot, Blake wrote a song in lieu of writing vows, and he later released the heartfelt tune as “We Can Reach The Stars” months after their wedding ceremony.