Miranda Lambert’s Husbands: What To Know About Brendan McLoughlin & Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is a petite singer with a big voice! The country singer, 38, has numerous Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and CMT Music Awards to back up her remarkable career. Along with being an enormously successful solo artist, the “More Like Her” singer is a member of the Pistol Annies. But the blonde beauty is almost as famous for her relationships as she is for her music, and her two marriages have unique backgrounds. Here’s everything you need to know about Miranda’s marriages to fellow country music star Blake Shelton, 45, and police officer Brendan McLoughlin, 30.

Blake Shelton

Miranda and Blake became an item in 2006, and it wasn’t long before they became one of country music’s most beloved golden couples. They dated until their engagement in May of 2010, and got married May 14, 2011, at the Don Strange Ranch in Texas. But the marriage was fraught with trouble, with Miranda reportedly feeling “boxed in” by the public relationship and “abandoned” by Blake over his involvement with The Voice. Persistent cheating rumors on both sides didn’t help the situation either, and Blake and Miranda ultimately announced their split on July 20, 2015.

While the intense public scrutiny was difficult, Miranda recently shared that she had a “special moment” with her ex-husband while writing her song “Over You.” The two collaborated on the hit, drawing from the pain Blake felt after losing his brother. “It was really a special moment, and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together,” she told Kelleigh Bannen during an interview on Essentials Radio on Apple Music in March 2021.

Brendan McLoughlin

After relationships with Anderson East and then Evan Felkner, Miranda announced her marriage to NYPD officer Brendan. The two married January 26, 2019, in Tennessee, and Miranda has a tattoo on her forearm to commemorate the union.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote via Instagram on February 16, 2019. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.” Miranda posted a sweet pair of intimate wedding photos, as well. The announcement came as a bit of a shock to Miranda’s fans, but it wasn’t so surprising for Brendan, who had been a fan of Miranda and wanted to meet her for years.

Her new husband also made her a stepmother, as Brendan is already a father to a two-year-old son with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger, according to The Sun. The “Vice” singer and Brendan are frequently seen laying on the PDA while out and about or snuggling via social media. The couple splits their time between New York and Nashville.