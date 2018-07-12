Miranda Lambert’s Alleged BF Evan Felker Accused By His Wife Staci Of ‘Crawling Home’

Wait, did Miranda Lambert’s rumored bae, Evan Felker, go back to his wife…and then ghost her again? Staci Felker has accused her husband of doing such a thing, saying he ditched her in her hour of need!

“I’m ultimately gonna be fine physically,” Staci Felker (née Nelson), 33, said at the start of a July 12 Instagram post. The wife of Evan Felker, the rumored boyfriend of Miranda Lambert, 34, shared a picture of her hospital bracelet, indicating a recent medical issue. Yet, this post was not about her health – but more about the character of her estranged husband. “[R]ight now- I want to talk about real men. Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year. A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week.

“Too happy,” she added. “Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things. Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Whoa. So, according to Staci’s allegations, Evan – who reportedly ditched Staci to be with Miranda – went back to his wife before reportedly disappearing on her when she was in the hospital? The late Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” It seems Staci has been shown who Evan is, according to those allegations, and doesn’t need to be reminded twice.

Staci hinted that she and Evan had reunited with a June 14 Instagram post. “The awkward coincidence phoning in on his big night. Hi baby. This is the wine I was served which is sorta perfect such is life,” she captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, sharing a picture of a wine bottle with the letters “E” and “S” written across it (for “Evan” and “Staci.”) The question is – does these allegations mean that Miranda and Evan are over? And is Staci going to be all right? What sent her to the hospital, and why did Even allegedly “ghost” on her? What’s going on?