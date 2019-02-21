Miranda Lambert’s Husband Is A ‘Country Music Fanatic’ Who Was ‘Dying’ To Meet Her For Years

Miranda Lambert’s wedding with Brendan McLoughlin was a major surprise. But, here’s an even bigger shocker. — The NYC cop is reportedly one of her biggest fans who’s had his sights set on her for years!

It’s interesting how things come full circle, isn’t it? — Like, when you end up marrying your celebrity crush. While that scenario is highly unlikely, that wasn’t the case for Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City cop and country music superstar, Miranda Lambert. It turns out that McLoughlin, 27, was a huge fan of Miranda’s long before they got hitched, TMZ reports. He reportedly let his friends know that he’s had his sights set on the country singer, 35, for years, and that he’s just been waiting for his chance with her.

And, McLoughlin — who TMZ claims told his friends meeting Miranda was a goal of his — is no stranger to rubbing elbows with Nashville’s elite. His past employers include MTV, as well as the artist’s entrance at Good Morning America, according to the site. McLoughlin was reportedly well liked at his past jobs, and has a great reputation when it comes to celebrities. So far, McLoughlin’s been said to have met Miranda’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, and more stars.

The internet nearly broke when Miranda confirmed on February 16, that she tied the knot in a secret wedding. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Miranda wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside photos from their wedding day. The couple stood in a sun-kissed, grassy field as she wore a white gown with lace long-sleeves. McLoughlin, who was dressed in a black tux, held her close, as she clutched a bouquet in one photo and his arm in another.

Miranda and McLoughlin reportedly tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee on January 26. It’s unclear when the pair got together, as just in August, she admitted that she was “happily single.” — That was after her short-lived romance and split with The Turnpike Troubadours lead singer, Evan Felker.

Miranda previously dated musician Anderson East before they split in April. She married to Blake Shelton in 2011, and they divorced in 2015.