Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Married Life In NYC With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert revealed how her new husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, is helping her adjust to life in the Big Apple! The country music star even shared what she finds most endearing about her husband’s stomping grounds.

Thanks to Miranda Lambert’s marriage with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, this Texas native is adapting to life in the East Coast and loving it. However, she’s still facing one fear — the subway! The country music star made this confession while speaking on the Kelly Ford in the Morning radio show that aired on Nov. 4, but luckily, Miranda has her hunky husband to help her out. “My husband is trying to get me to chill out about it,” Miranda said of her experience with New York’s No. 1 transportation system. She added, “I don’t know how to navigate it. I’m scared of the stops. I know I won’t pay attention — I’m A.D.D. — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

Subways and marriage aren’t the only recent changes in Miranda’s life. “I’ve never had a fire escape before until being here. So, of course, I had to write about it — it’s new,” she told Kelly Ford, a host on New York’s Country 94.7 station. That led to the song “Fire Escape” on Miranda’s new album Wildcard, which she just dropped on Nov. 1! NYC overall — and not just its fire escapes — really got Miranda’s creative juices flowing, since she added, “Getting to just disappear and really get into the culture of the city was so good for my creativity and inspiration because it was something different.”

Miranda especially loves the “what you see is what you get” mindset of NYC’s inhabitants, which reminded the singer of her hometown: “just like Southern hospitality, but Northern.” Miranda’s adoration for the city has been apparent as she spends more and more time in NYC, glued to Brendan’s side. She was pictured looking adoringly at her husband while they strolled hand-in-hand en route to a Bob Seger concert in Madison Square Garden, as we reported on Oct. 31! Although Miranda has often been photographed with Brendan in NYC, her home base is actually set up on a farm near Nashville, Tennessee.

NYC holds an extra special place in Miranda’s heart because it’s where she met Brendan! “I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record [Interstate Gospel], this time last year,” she told The New York Times in an interview published on Oct. 28. Explaining how her country music group played a role in her love story, Miranda continued, “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’” Pretty is how we’d describe Brendan as well, whom Miranda secretly tied the knot with after a whirlwind romance in Jan. 2019.