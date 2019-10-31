Miranda Lambert Lovingly Holds Hands With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin On NYC Date Night — See Pic

Love is in the air! Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin couldn’t have looked happier as they held hands while on their way to a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Miranda Lambert, 35 and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, love to show off their love! The couple were spotted out and about on the night of Oct. 30 walking hand in hand to Madison Square Garden. The Pistol Annies frontwoman and her NYPD hubby were on their way to see Bob Seger perform his concert after Miranda wrapped her own performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Brendan and Miranda looked super stylish and casual, as they both sported jeans while Miranda opted for a colorful shirt and gold jacket. Brendan wore a T-shirt with purple and grey hues with a grey jacket. As the couple walked to the venue, they held hands the entire time and didn’t appear to let go once!

The “It All Comes Out In The Wash” crooner has really made it a major priority to maintain some semblance of privacy for her marriage despite her very public image. Miranda was very candid and raw in a recent interview published by People on Oct. 30, where she talked about the difficulties of having a public marriage and subsequent divorce from her first husband, Blake Shelton, 43. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” she shared. When it came to her secret January 2019 wedding to Brendan, Miranda said she “made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Of course, Miranda did eventually share the exciting news with her fans and followers on social media, posting a wedding picture with Brendan in February of the same year. Since then, the couple have really been showing off their love, while still keeping things low key. Miranda often gushes about her husband on social media. With the country crooner on the road, Brendan elected to take a leave of absence from the NYPD in order to spend time with his wife and support her career. And she needed some support here and there! One Instagram story from Miranda in late September featured the “Way Too Pretty for Prison” singer getting a little bit of help from her husband as he put on her boots since her jeans were too tight!

Naturally, Miranda also shares posts that are just too sweet for words. On Oct. 14, Brendan’s birthday, Miranda took to Instagram to share a cute photo of the pair smiling for the camera, with the country singer describing her beau as “the man that puts stars in my eyes.” Could they be any more sweet?! Fans just love their love.