Hollywood Stars With The Most Marriages: Nicolas Cage, Pamela Anderson & More

Many celebrities like Nicolas Cage and Pamela Anderson have been married multiple times.

Nicolas is currently married to Riko Shibata, whereas, Pamela filed for divorce from Dan Hayhurst in Jan. 2022.

Some of the celebrities include actor Billy Bob Thornton, musician David Foster, and more.

Hollywood marriages can sometimes be a fairytale ending, but other times its just one chapter in a star’s book. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been married three times, but that’s not a long list compared to others. Below are the stars who have had the most marriages in Hollywood, including blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson!

Nicolas Cage

National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage has been married a total of five times! His most recent marriage is to Riko Shibata, who he married on Feb. 16, 2021. The pair also welcomed a child together on Sept. 7, 2022. Prior to that, Nicolas was married to makeup artist, Erika Koike, for four days in 2019 before he had the marriage annulled. Later, that May, they were granted an official divorce. Despite that brief marriage, Nicolas was married to his third wife, Alice Kim, the longest, as they were married from 2004 until their 2016 divorce. Alice and the Ghost Rider star welcomed son, Kal-El Coppola Cage, together in 2005.

His second marriage was to songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who he was married to from 2002 to 2004. Nicolas’ first marriage was to the award-winning actress Patricia Arquette, who he was with from 1995 until their 2001 split. His marriage to Patricia was notably his second-longest marriage.

Pamela Anderson

Playboy model Pamela Anderson is another star who has had multiple trips down the aisle, as she’s been married a total of six-ish times. Her most famous marriage was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who she was married to from 1995 until 1998. After that, she married singer Kid Rock in 2006, although they divorced just one year later. And in 2007, Pamela married poker player Rick Salomon, who she divorced one year later. Despite their split, Pamela and Rick re-married in 2014 for one more year. In Jan. 2020, the Love, Pamela author secretly married producer Jon Peters, only to reveal two weeks later that they split and were never actually married, per PEOPLE. Most recently, the Baywatch actress married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in Dec. 2020, however the pair officially called it quits in Jan. 2022.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Queen of Outer Space actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is one of the celebrities with the most marriages with a total of nine under her belt. From 1935 to 1941 she was married to politician Burhan Belge. Then she went on to marry the Hilton Hotels founder Conrad N. Hilton, who she was with from 1942 to 1947. And in 1949, she married All about Eve actor George Sanders until they split in 1954. From 1962 to 1966, Zsa Zsa was married to investment banker Herbert Hutner, before she married Joshua S. Cosden Jr. in 1966 for one year. The starlet was single for eight years until she married designer Jack Ryan in 1975, they split one year later.

For six years, Zsa Zsa was married to lawyer Michael O’Hara from 1976 until 1982. That same year she married Mexican actor Felipe de Alba until they divorced in less than a year. Finally, her longest marriage was to businessman Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, who she tied the knot with in 1986. Zsa Zsa sadly died on Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 99 years old, and was still married to Frédéric at the time of her death. She welcomed five children during her life including: Francesca Hilton, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, Michael Prinz von Anhalt, and Prinz Alexander von Anhalt.

Jennifer O’Neill

Brazilian actress Jennifer O’Neill was been married nine times as well! Her first marriage was to business executive Dean Rossiter, and lasted from 1965 to 1971. She then went on to marry to author Joseph Roster in 1972, however, they split two years later. Jennifer’s third marriage was to director Nick De Noia, who she was with from 1975 to 1976. Later, in 1978 she married singer Jeff Barry until their 1979 divorce.

Her fifth marriage was to John Lederer and the two remained married from 1979 until 1983. Three years later, Jennifer married Richard A. Alan, but they ended up calling it quits in 1989. Just a few years later the bombshell married Neil L. Bonin in 1992 and she stayed married to him for one year. That same year, she moved on and married Richard A. Alan, but like her previous marriage this one didn’t work out and came to an end in 1996. Finally, Jennifer found her true love when she married music producer Mervin Sidney Louque, Jr. in 1996, and the two have remained married ever since.

Mickey Rooney

The late Love Finds Andy Hardy star Mickey Rooney, who died in 2014, had a lengthy marital resume as well with a total of eight marriages to his name. He first got married to The Killers bombshell Ava Gardner in 1942 and they split after one year of marriage. His second marriage was to singer Betty Jane Baker, who he married in 1944 and later divorced in 1949. That same year, Mickey married model Martha Vickers and didn’t split from her until 1951. One year later the actor married Herbie Rides Again star Elaine Devry, and was notably married to her for six years.

One of his longest marriages was to actress Carolyn Mitchell, who he married in 1958. The two ended up staying married for eight years and divorced in 1966. Soon after he was married for the sixth time to Marge Lane, however, they ended up going their separate ways by 1967. Later, Mickey married Carolyn Hockett in 1969 and stayed married to her until their 1975 divorce. Finally, his last and longest marriage was to actress Jan Rooney who he married in 1978. The couple was married for nearly 40 years until Mickey sadly died in April 2014.

Larry King

The iconic TV host Larry King was married to a total of seven women throughout his life. One of those women he even married twice. In 1952, Larry married Freda Miller for one year before moving onto Annette Kaye in 1961. His marriage to Annette lasted less than a year, and later he tied the knot with former Playboy bunny Alene Akins in 1961. The two divorced two years later only to re-marry in 1967, but eventually they called it quits in 1972. In between his two marriages to Alene, he was married to Mickey Sutphin from 1963 to 1967. Later, he married a teacher by the name of Sharon Lepore in 1976 until they split seven years later. Six years later he married Julie Alexander until they divorced in 1992. Finally, in 1997, Larry married actress and producer Shawn Southwick. His final marriage was notably his longest, as the two were married until the TV personality died in Jan. 2021.

Elizabeth Taylor

The legendary Cleopatra actress Elizabeth Taylor is another star whose had seven weddings! Her first marriage was to hotel heir Conrad Hilton Jr. in 1950. Elizabeth and Conrad divorced in 1951, and then she married stage actor Michael Wilding in 1952 until they split in 1957. That same year, the brunette beauty married theatrical producer Mike Todd until their relationship went sour only a year later. Later, in 1959 she married singer Eddie Fisher and remained his wife until their 1964 divorce. Elizabeth married actor Richard Burton in 1964 and divorced him a decade later. Her marriage to Richard was her longest and she even married him again in 1975 for one more year. And in 1976, she married Republican U.S. Senator John W. Warner until they went their separate ways in 1982. Finally, the legendary starlet married construction worker Larry Fortensky in 1991. The two ended up staying married until 1996 and it was notably her final marriage. Elizabeth sadly died on March 23, 2011.

Rue McClanahan

The Golden Girls actress Rue McClanahan had her fair of husbands with six marriages to her name. In 1958, Rue married Tom Bish and they soon got divorced in 1959. That same year, she tied the knot with actor Norman Hartweg, however, they called it quits by 1961. Her third marriage was to actor Peter DeMaio in 1964, but they later split in 1971. Rue moved on five years later and got married to Gus Fisher, who she subsequently divorced in 1979. Five years later, Rue went on to marry Tom Keel, but they too called it quits by 1985. Finally, her final and longest marriage was to award-winning actor Morrow Wilson, who Rue walked down the aisle to in 1997. The couple was married until Rue sadly died in 2010.

Billy Bob Thornton

Bad Santa star Billy Bob Thornton has been married a total of six times! His first wedding was with Melissa Lee Gatlin, but the two were only married from 1978 until 1980. Billy married actress Toni Lawrence in 1986, and did not leave her until 1988. In 1990, the actor married fellow actress Cynda Williams and they stayed married until 1992. One year later he married Pietra Dawn Cherniak, however, they called it quits by 1997. Three years later, Billy married legendary actress Angelina Jolie, and they maintained a very high-profile marriage until their 2003 divorce. Eleven years later, Billy finally moved on and married Connie Angland. His marriage to Connie is his longest.

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman has been married a total of five times. The impressive actor first married actress Lesley Manville in 1987 until they called it quits three years later. After that, Gary married Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman in 1990, however, the two divorced by 1992. Five years after that, he married photographer Donya Fiorentino and didn’t separate from her until 2001. Seven years later he moved on and married brunette beauty Alexandra Edenborough, but these two ended up divorcing by 2015. Two years after his marriage to Alexandra came to an end, Gary tied the knot with Gisele Schmidt. His marriage to Gisele is his most recent.

David Foster

Music composer David Foster is another Hollywood hunk whose said “I Do” a few times. He has been married to five different women, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid. But before Yolanda, David was first married to songstress B.J. Cook from 1972 until 1981. One year after that separation, he married Rebecca Dyer, until they split in 1986. Later, he was famously married to Linda Thompson from 1991 until their 2005 divorce. Six years later, David married the matriarch of the Hadid sisters but Yolanda and David called it quits by 2017. The Grammy-winner is now married to actress and singer Katharine McPhee, who he tied the knot with in 2019. Notably, the brunette bombshell is 35 years David’s junior.

Kenny Rogers

Country singer Kenny Rogers, who died in 2020, was married five times. The first time Kenny put a ring on someone’s finger was in 1958 when he married Janice Gordon, however, they split two years later. That same year he got married to Jean Rogers, until they called it quits in 1963. In a similar pattern, Kenny was re-married that same year to Margo Anderson, but they divorced by 1975. Two years later the famed musician married actress Marianne Gordon, and they remained husband and wife until 1993, Notably, his marriage to Marianne was his second-longest. A few years later, in 1997, Kenny moved on and married former hostess Wanda Miller. This was Kenny’s longest marriage, until he passed away in 2020. The couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage.

George Foreman

Former pro boxer George Foreman has been married five times. His first marriage was to Adrienne Calhoun, who he was married to from 1971 until 1974. Then he married Cynthia Lewis in 1977, but divorced her two years later. His third wife was Sharon Goodson, who he was with from 1981 until 1982. Later, he wed Andrea Skeete in 1982, but called it quits by 1985. His marriage to Mary Joan Martelly remains his longest marriage, as the two said their “I Dos” in 1985 and have remained strong.

Martin Scorsese

The legendary film director Martin Scorsese, known for Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and more, has been married five times. From 1965 to 1971 the Hollywood legend was married to Laraine Marie Brennan. Four years later he married a teacher named Julia Cameron, but they split by 1977. Two years later, Martin married actress Isabella Rossellini, and they stayed married until 1982. He then moved on and married producer Barbara De Fina in 1985, however, they ended their marriage by 1991. Finally, his most recent marriage was to TV producer Helen Morris, who he wed in 1999. They have been going strong for 23 years.

Melanie Griffith

Working Girl star Melanie Griffith is another celebrity who has been married four times! Notably, she married her first husband, Don Johnson, twice. First they got married in 1976 and only remained married for one year, but later, they re-married in 1989. Don and Mel were married for the second time until they split in 1996. After her first marriage, she was married to Cuban actor Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989. Her most recent marriage was to The Mask of Zorro actor Antonio Banderas, who she tied the knot with 1996. Her marriage to Antonio remains her longest at 19 years, but sadly they split in 2015.