Wanda Miller: 5 Things To Know About Kenny Rogers’ Gorgeous Wife In His ‘Biography’ Special

Ahead of Kenny Rogers’ ‘Biography’ special on A&E, get to know more about Wanda Miller, who he was married to at the time of his death earlier this year.

Fans of Kenny Rogers will get the chance to relive the legendary country singer’s iconic career with the A&E Biography: Kenny Rogers special on April 13. The documentary will feature appearances from stars who worked with and idolized Kenny, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more. Some of the most important people in Kenny’s life over the years are also featured, including the woman he was married to at the time of his death — Wanda Miller, 53. Here’s more to know about Wanda and her relationship with Kenny:

1. She was Kenny’s fifth wife. Kenny and Wanda got married in 1997 and were together for more than 20 years until he died at the age of 81 on March 20. However, before meeting Wanda, Kenny was actually married four other times. His first marriage was to Janice Gordon in 1958, but they divorced two years later. Then, he wed his second wife, Jean, in 1960. They were together for three years before divorcing in 1963. One year later, he married Margo Anderson, and they were together until 1976. Kenny then married Marianne Rogers in 1977, but they divorced in 1993.

2. Wanda has two kids with Kenny. Wanda and Kenny had twin sons, Jordan and Justin., in 2004. He also has three kids from his previous relationships — a daughter, Carole Lynne, with Janice, a son, Christopher Cody, with Marianne, and a son, Kenny Jr., with Margo.

3. Wanda & Kenny met at a restaurant where she was working. Kenny was on a blind date in Atlanta when he spotted Wanda working as a hostess at the restaurant. After the date, he called the restaurant and asked after Wanda. She eventually called him back and the rest is history!

4. Wanda’s parents didn’t approve of her relationship with Kenny at first. Considering the 28-year age difference between Kenny and Wanda, it took her parents, who were only two years older than Kenny, some time to come around. Kenny previously revealed that Wanda’s parents once told him they “didn’t appreciate” what he was doing with their daughter. Luckily, they eventually came around, and Kenny said he came to consider Wanda’s parents his “best friends.”

5. Wanda has a twin sister. Wanda has a twin sister named Tonia, who she remains close with, based on recent Instagram posts.