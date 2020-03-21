Breaking News
Kenny Rogers Dead: County Music Legend, 81, Dies Peacefully At Home

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81, his family confirmed on March 21. He was surrounded by loved ones as he passed at home.

Kenny Roger, 81, is dead from natural causes. His family released the following statement via the singer’s Twitter page to confirm the news on March 21, hours after he passed away on the evening of March 20. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81,” the statement read. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

The Rogers’ family statement went on to list some of the accomplishments that Kenny achieved in the music industry during his illustrious career. “In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music,” the statement continued. “His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years”are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.”

“Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.”

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the family will only be holding a private service to remember Kenny at this time. However, they added that “they look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and family at a later date.”

This story is developing