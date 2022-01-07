Nicolas Cage’s Kids: Facts About The Actor’s 2 Children & The 1 He’s Expecting With Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage has a wide-ranging career as an actor and filmmaker, but he also has a robust romance life which produced three children. Find out more about his brood here.

Nicolas Kim Coppola, born January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California, is an actor and filmmaker who’s had a wide-spanning career ever since he got his start in the business in the early ’80s. The 57-year-old, nephew to famous director Francis Ford Coppola and cousin to directors Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, made a name for himself in Hollywood with memorable performances in movies like Moonstruck (1987), Raising Arizona (1987), Wild at Heart (1990), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In addition to his acting career and subsequent producing and directing work, Nicolas has had quite the love life, married five times and dating high-profile stars like Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. In addition to his various romances, he’s fathered two children from two separate women and currently has a baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata. Here we breakdown all you need to know about the actor’s children.

Weston Coppola Cage

Born December 26, 1990, Weston Coppola Cage is Nicolas’s first son he shares with actress Christina Fulton. The 31-year-old, who is a musician who’s been involved in two black metal bands, also describes himself as a “martial artist” and “spiritualist” in his Instagram bio. Weston has also dabbled a bit in Hollywood, appearing in his father’s film Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic and recently starring in the MMA fighter flick Mojave Diamonds, coming 2023.

Weston seems to be doing pretty well these days, although he’s had some issues in the past. Back in 2017, he was arrested for a DUI in the San Fernando Valley after driving into a tree. In addition, last summer, the actor filed a restraining order in Chatsworth, California against his mother, Christina, claiming that she caused him “distress for months” and also that she tried to “ruin [his] career” while he was undergoing treatment for “mental health problems.” The judge ultimately denied the petition.

Although Weston still has some issues to work out with mom, he seems to remain pretty close with his dad, who is also a grandfather of four through his son: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, whom Weston shares with ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.

Kal-El Coppola Cage

Kal-El Coppola Cage was born October 3, 2005 to Nicolas and then-wife Alice Kim. The chose Kal-El’s unique name after Superman’s birth name — Nic is a huge comic book fan, after all (he chose his “Cage” surname after the character Luke Cage). The couple were married on a private ranch in Northern California on July, 30, 2004 but divorced in 2016.

Nicolas and Alice continue to successfully co-parent Kal-El, however! The teen likes to keep things pretty low-key, although he has followed in his father’s entertainment world footsteps somewhat, doing the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 family action flick Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

New Baby Cage: Coming Soon!

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Nicolas and current wife, Riko Shibata, 26, announced they’re expecting a baby! The City of Angels actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep shared with the publication.

The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple apparently chose Feb. 16 for the wedding date as a tribute to Nicolas’s late father, August Coppola, who was born on that date in 1934. August passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.

For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after tying the knot, the pair went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park, sharing their love with the world. It looks like they’ll be sharing more of their love with the world via a newborn baby Cage! We can’t wait to see pics of the little one.