How Nicolas Cage’s Ex-Wives Lisa Marie Presley & Patricia Arquette Feel About His Surprise Wedding

Sources tell HL how Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley really feel about Nicolas Cage tying the knot for the fifth time!

Nicolas Cage‘s heart belongs to Riko Shibata now, but once upon a time, he was saying “I Do” to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. The two most famous of Cage’s four ex-wives parted ways with their mutual ex-husband decades ago, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t care for the man. Multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Patricia and Lisa really feel about him getting married for the fifth time.

Nic and Patricia, now 52, first met at a restaurant in 1987 — and he proposed to her on the spot! Though Patricia politely declined at the time (since, you know, they had never even been on a date), love prevailed. In 1995, Patricia and Nic tied the knot. They eventually divorced in 2001 and parted amicably. Though it’s been 20 years since their marriage ended, The Act star only has love for her ex-husband and his new wife. “Them as a couple was a lifetime ago,” the source said. “If anything can be said, she just hopes that he is happy and wishes him all the luck in the world because she only knows him as a good man.”

A second source close to the Medium star added that Patricia “will always hold a special place in her heart for Nic because they shared a very special bond. Despite their marriage ending so many years ago, Patricia always wants the best for Nic and wishes him nothing but happiness in his marriage.” The same can be said for Lisa, 53, whose love story with the Oscar-winning actor began in 2002.

After meeting at a party two years prior, Lisa and Nic later linked back up and married in 2002. Their marriage was short-lived, only lasting until 2004, but it was the real deal! Another source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY relayed that Lisa and Nic remain on good terms after their divorce so many years ago, and she’s so glad that “he found someone that makes him happy” when it comes to Riko. “Lisa knows that Nic’s intentions are always genuine and only can imagine that this new marriage is something special to him,” the source said. Despite their marriage being “wild” and brief, Lisa knows when the man’s intentions are true.

Nic surprised his fans by revealing that he married his 26-year-old girlfriend, Riko, in Las Vegas on February 16. The nuptials took place at the swanky Wynn hotel on his late father, August Coppola‘s birthday. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, and Riko, who is from Kyoto, wore a gorgeous bridal kimono for the ceremony. The couple were engaged in August 2020 after being long distance for six months. In fact, the National Treasure star popped the question over FaceTime!

HollywoodLife reached out to Patricia and Lisa’s reps for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.