Riko Shibata: 5 Things To Know About Nicolas Cage’s Fifth Wife Amid Vegas Wedding

Nicolas Cage has reportedly tied the knot with a woman named Riko Shibata, who is 31 years his junior. Learn more about Nicolas’s fifth wife whom he reportedly married in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicolas Cage is a married man again. The National Treasure star has reportedly entered his fifth marriage with a woman named Riko Shibata after tying the knot at the Wynn casino and hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, the Daily Mail reported on March 5. Their nuptials were officiated by Reverend Richard E. Walter, according to the Nevada marriage certificate obtained by the outlet.

While not much is known about Riko — including her occupation — we were able to pull together these details about Nicolas’s new wife! Read on to learn Riko’s age, the details of her engagement with Nicolas and more:

There Is A Big Age Difference Between Riko & Nicolas

Riko celebrated her 26th birthday on Jan. 10, 2021, making her 31 years younger than her new husband (who is 57 years old). Fun fact — Riko’s birthday is also the day she and Nicolas applied for their wedding license, according to Daily Mail. She is four years younger than Nicolas’s 30-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage.

Nicolas Gave Riko A Unique Engagement Ring

Nicolas revealed how he proposed to Riko while speaking on his brother Marc Coppola‘s radio show in Aug. 2020. “We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said ”Look, I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” Nicolas told his brother.

As for the ring, Nicolas revealed, “I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her [through] FedEx.”

Riko Lived In Japan

Nicolas also revealed on his brother’s podcast that Riko had spent part of the pandemic in Japan, leading them to enter a long-distance relationship. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for 6 months,” the upcoming Tiger King TV series star revealed during the Aug. 2020 podcast.

Riko & Nicolas Were First Linked Together In Early 2020

Although it’s unclear when Riko and Nicolas first started dating — or how they met — they were first seen together on a date in New Orleans in Feb. 2020, according to Daily Mail. They were then photographed holding hands in New York City in March of 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down the world, which you can see above.

Riko Is Nicolas’s Fifth Wife

Nearly two years before Nicolas’s nuptials with Riko, Nicolas married makeup artist Erika Koike — only to ask for an anulment four days later. The actor was also married to three other women: actress Alice Kim, 37 (2004-2016); Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 53 (2002-2004); and actress Patricia Arquette, 52 (1995-2001).