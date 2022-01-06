Nicolas Cage’s Wife Riko Shibata Pregnant: Actor Is Expecting Baby No. 3

Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad for the third time! He’s expecting another child with wife Riko Shibata, who he married in February 2021.

Nicolas Cage, 57, had his wife, Riko Shibata, 26, are expecting a baby! The Family Man actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, Jan 6. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep added to the publication.

This will mark Nicolas’s third child: he is also dad to son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and son Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. Via Weston, the actor is also a grandfather to four: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, via Weston’s ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.

The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple specifically chose Feb. 16 as a tribute for his late father August Coppola, who was born on the same date in 1934. August, who was a literature professor and the brother of film legend Francis Ford Coppola, passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.

“On February 16, 2021, Nicolas Cage married twenty-six year old, Riko Shibata in a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father,” his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time.

For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after they tied the knot, the Kyoto native went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park with Nicolas, showing off their love for the world. In recent months, they’ve been spotted on both the west coast and east coast with an appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last fall, as well as out and about in the Big Apple.

Riko and Nicolas initially connected after meeting in Shiga, Japan while he was working on flick Prisoners of the Ghostland. The 26-year-old is Nic’s 5th wife: he was wed to Patricia Arquette from 1995 – 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 – 2004, to Alice Kim from 2004 – 2016, and to Erika Koike in 2019.