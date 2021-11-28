See Pics

Nicolas Cage, 57, Holds Hands With Wife Riko Shibata, 26, As They Touch Down In NYC – Photos

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre Premiere of "Pig", Los Angeles, United States - 13 Jul 2021
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata seen arriving at their hotel in New York City. 27 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA808930_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata seen arriving at their hotel in New York City. 27 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA808930_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata GQ Men of the Year, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata were seen leaving JFK Airport on Nov. 27, twinning in long black jackets.

Nicolas Cage, 57, had his wife, Riko Shibata, 26, were seen holding hands in New York City. The couple left John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday, Nov. 27, where they looked like a clone couple in black coats. Nicolas opted for a long black leather jacket, while Riko was cozy in a fur one. She added a high heeled combat boot and patent leather shoulder bag to her look, also wearing a face mask per COVID-19 guidelines.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata arrive in NYC. (ZapatA/MEGA)

The Face/Off actor also sported some accessories, going with a black hat and yellow lens sunglasses. Nicolas broke up his all-black ensemble, which consisted of velvet Versace pants and a bomber jacket underneath his longer coat, with a hot pink t-shirt featuring William Shatner‘s face. He also held onto a smaller gray hat in his right hand, perhaps to swap looks. Like Nicolas, Riko appeared to have a quilted bomber jacket on underneath her longer warmer one. She also held onto a rose hold colored laptop in her arms.

The couple unexpectedly married in Feb. 2021. (ZapatA/MEGA)

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre Premiere of "Pig", Los Angeles, United States - 13 Jul 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata hold hands as they arrive at an after-party in Los Angeles. Pictured: Riko Shibata, Nicolas Cage BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Riko Shibata are all smiles as they walk hand-in-hand after having an afternoon lunch in Manhattan's Soho Diner. The couple was seen leaving the Diner and walked the Soho area on a rainy day. As they left the Diner, Riko pulled out a hand sanitizer and they both cleaned their hands after breaking news of the "Coronavirus" outbreak in the world. 03 Mar 2020 Pictured: Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA623533_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The bi-coastal couple was just in Los Angeles last week, where they attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards held at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel on Nov. 18. Riko represented her Japanese heritage in a floral blush pink kimono, sandals and a gold-toned clutch bag. Nicholas was dapper in a black suit and crisp white shirt as he posed for photos alongside his wife, who he married in Feb. 2021.

Their marriage, which took place in Las Vegas, NV at the Wynn Hotel, was unexpected. The couple’s romance began just before COVID-19 when the two were in NYC — but Riko then returned to Japan due to travel restrictions. Nicolas and Riko kept the love alive online, however, with the actor proposing to her after FaceTime despite not seeing her for six months.

“I got her a black diamond engagement ring,” he shared on a radio show after the nuptials. “Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her [through] FedEx,” he also said.