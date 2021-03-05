Nicolas Cage, 56, Get Married For The 5th Time: Actor Weds 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Riko Shibata

Fifth time’s a charm? Actor Nicolas Cage has tied the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas, as he embarks on marriage number five.

Nicolas Cage is definitely the marrying type, even though some of his unions haven’t lasted very long. The 56-year-old actor wed his girlfriend Riko Shibata, 26, at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, according to a Nevada marriage certificate obtained by the Daily Mail on March 5. It also noted that Riko — of Kyoto, Japan — has taken her husband’s last name of Cage upon their marriage. The pair had been dating for about a year, despite their 30 year age difference and spending over six months apart during that time, as she had returned to Japan.

Nic announced their engagement on Aug. 24, 2020 during an appearance on his brother Marc “The Cope” Coppola‘s radio show. The eccentric actor popped the question over FaceTime. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and uhm I haven’t seen her for six months and we’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said look ‘I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” the Oscar winner revealed.

Due to the fact that they were in different countries, Nic used Fedex to present Riko with her engagement ring. “I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her Fedex,” Nic explained.

This is Nicolas’ fifth marriage. He was wed to actress Patricia Arquette from April 1995 to May 2001. He infamously married his idol Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley in a Hawaiian ceremony in Aug. 2002. Their marriage quickly fell apart and ended in divorce in May 2004. That same year he married L.A. waitress Alice Kim in July 2004, just a few months after his divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized. They divorced after 12 years and one son together.

Nic’s last marriage was his shortest, as he wed Erika Koike in Las Vegas on March 2019, but filed for an annulment four days later. He was granted a divorce from Erika in June 2019. So far, his marriage to Riko has already lasted longer than his four day union to Koike.

Story developing….