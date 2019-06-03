Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike Finalize Divorce After Being Married For Just 4 Days Earlier This Year

Well, that was fun while it lasted – all four days of it. Months after Nicolas Cage attempted to annul his quickie marriage to Erika Koike, the two have reportedly finalized their divorce.

Watch out, ladies. Nicolas Cage, 55, is back on the market. The Mandy star — who tied the knot with Erika Koike in Las Vegas back in March but attempted to annul it after four days of wedded bliss — is now single. TMZ claims to have obtained court records that show a judge in Clark County, Nevada, granted the couple’s divorce on May 31. The alleged documents, according to TMZ, show that Nic failed to score the annulment and “settled for a good old fashioned divorce.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Nic’s camp for comment, and we’ll update the post with any additional information.

If this is the case, then Ms. Koike is the latest “Former Mrs. Cage.” Nicolas was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim. Nicolas and Erika got married in a Las Vegas wedding on March 23, but four days later, on March 27, Nicolas asked a judge to cancel the marriage. He claimed that he “lacked understanding” of what was going on when he said “I do” to his girlfriend because he had been “drinking to the point of intoxication,” according to documents obtained by The Blast. Nicolas also accused his then-girlfriend of not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” and that she didn’t disclose her alleged “criminal history.” Thus, Nicolas alleged that this marriage would have been a “fraud.”

“Nic did what he did,” Erika said when speaking for the first time on the doomed marriage. “We’re not going to reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not publicly humiliate me. I’m hurt and mistreated, it’s unfair, but the case is sealed, and my lawyer won’t let me speak until we are all done.” In addition to this, Erika has reportedly filed spousal support, even though she and the Con Air star were married for less than a workweek.

Nicolas and Erika, a makeup artist and Los Angeles hostess, had been dating since April 2018. In pictures taken after their wedding, Nicolas and Erika appeared to be having an angry exchange near a parked car. The visibly tense conversation happened right before he filed for an annulment. Less than a month later, a very emotional Nicolas gave a passionate performance of Prince’s iconic hit, “Purple Rain,” in a Los Angeles karaoke bar.