Interview
Hollywood Life

Nic Cage’s Wife Of 4 Days, Erika Koike, Speaks Out For 1st Time On Doomed Marriage

Shutterstock/SplashNews
Nicolas Cage 'Knowing' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Mar 2009 Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Knowing' stars Nicolas Cage as teacher John Koestler who opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school. Inside it he finds a number of chilling predictions - some that have already occurred and others that are about to. The predictions lead him to believe the world is ending, and that he and his son are involved in the apocalypse. The film also stars Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne and Nadia Townsend.
Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Erika Koike have lunch at 'Via Appia in el Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cage was on a day off from his new film "Primal" which is filming in Puerto Rico. Erika held his puppy as the couple rushed out of the restaurant. Pictured: Nicolas Cage,Erika Koike,Nicolas Cage Erika Koike Ref: SPL1685277 190418 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nicolas Cage attends a premiere for "Mom and Dad" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "Mom and Dad" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2017
Nicolas Cage Closing Ceremony - 39th Cairo Film Festival, Egypt - 30 Nov 2017 US actor Nicolas Cage arrives on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), in Cairo, Egypt, 30 November 2017. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

For four days, Erika Koike was Mrs. Nicolas Cage. Yet, after he filed for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk to ‘understand’ he was getting married, Erika says she’s been ‘publicly humiliated.’

For less than a week, Erika Koike, 34, was the lawfully wedded wife of Nicolas Cage, 55. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on March 23, and four days later, on March 27, he filed for an annulment. The whole ordeal has left a bitter taste in Erika’s mouth. “Nic did what he did,” she told the Daily Mail when speaking out for the first time on her failed marriage. “We’re not going to reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not publicly humiliate me. I’m hurt and mistreated, it’s unfair, but the case is sealed, and my lawyer won’t let me speak until we are all done.”

Erika told the Daily Mail that Nic tried to rekindle their romance just 12 days after filing for the annulment. In the paperwork, Nic claims their marriage would be a “fraud” due to Erika not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.” Daily Mail obtained photos showing Erika receiving a “passionate smooch” from an unknown person. When asked about the gentleman, Erica told the Daily Mail that, “He’s just a customer who comes here. He’s not my boyfriend yet. I’m free to do whatever I want.”

Nic, in the annulment documents, claimed that he “lacked understanding” of what he was doing that fateful night, as he was “drinking to the point of intoxication.” The Mandy star, in the docs, claims that it was Erika’s idea for them to get married, and he “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.” Erika has filed documents of her own, as she’s requesting spousal support, despite being married to him for just four days. She claims that she lost career opportunities over her relationship with Nicolas, and his allegations of fraud have damaged her reputation.

So ends a relationship that began in April 2018, when they were seen getting a meal together in Puerto Rico. While it’s one of the shortest Hollywood marriages in recent history, it’s by no means the shortest. Britney Spears’s 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander still clocks in as the shortest in recent memory. It is, however, Nic’s shortest marriage. He was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, 51, Patricia Arquette, 50, and Alice Kim, 35.