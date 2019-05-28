Nic Cage’s Wife Of 4 Days, Erika Koike, Speaks Out For 1st Time On Doomed Marriage

For four days, Erika Koike was Mrs. Nicolas Cage. Yet, after he filed for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk to ‘understand’ he was getting married, Erika says she’s been ‘publicly humiliated.’

For less than a week, Erika Koike, 34, was the lawfully wedded wife of Nicolas Cage, 55. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on March 23, and four days later, on March 27, he filed for an annulment. The whole ordeal has left a bitter taste in Erika’s mouth. “Nic did what he did,” she told the Daily Mail when speaking out for the first time on her failed marriage. “We’re not going to reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not publicly humiliate me. I’m hurt and mistreated, it’s unfair, but the case is sealed, and my lawyer won’t let me speak until we are all done.”

Erika told the Daily Mail that Nic tried to rekindle their romance just 12 days after filing for the annulment. In the paperwork, Nic claims their marriage would be a “fraud” due to Erika not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.” Daily Mail obtained photos showing Erika receiving a “passionate smooch” from an unknown person. When asked about the gentleman, Erica told the Daily Mail that, “He’s just a customer who comes here. He’s not my boyfriend yet. I’m free to do whatever I want.”

Nic, in the annulment documents, claimed that he “lacked understanding” of what he was doing that fateful night, as he was “drinking to the point of intoxication.” The Mandy star, in the docs, claims that it was Erika’s idea for them to get married, and he “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.” Erika has filed documents of her own, as she’s requesting spousal support, despite being married to him for just four days. She claims that she lost career opportunities over her relationship with Nicolas, and his allegations of fraud have damaged her reputation.

So ends a relationship that began in April 2018, when they were seen getting a meal together in Puerto Rico. While it’s one of the shortest Hollywood marriages in recent history, it’s by no means the shortest. Britney Spears’s 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander still clocks in as the shortest in recent memory. It is, however, Nic’s shortest marriage. He was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, 51, Patricia Arquette, 50, and Alice Kim, 35.