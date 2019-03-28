Nicolas Cage, 55, Files For Annulment 4 Days After Marrying 4th Wife Erika Koike, 34

After tying the knot four days ago, Nicolas Cage is already asking a judge to annul his marriage to Erika Koike!

Well, that was fast! Nicolas Cage, 55, has filed for an annulment from his fourth wife Erika Koike, 34, just days after the two were married in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. Cage and Koike had applied for a marriage license in Clark County on Mar. 23, but by Mar. 27, the National Treasure star was already asking a judge for the order to cancel the marriage after getting a certificate on the same day as his annulment filing. On top of that, he’s asking for a divorce if an annulment is not possible, according to The Blast.

Before Cage started dating in Koike in Apr. 2018, he was previously married to Alice Kim, 35, Lisa Marie Presley, 51, and Patricia Arquette, 50. Cage and Kim separated in 2016, while Presley and the Leaving Las Vegas star divorced in 2004 after two years of marriage. Cage’s marriage to Arquette lasted from 1995 to 2001.

Not much is known about Koike, who has one credit as a makeup artist for the short film Hankikanto on IMDB, but she’s been publicly seen with Cage since the two were spotted grabbing lunch in Puerto Rico, where Cage had been filming for the movie Primal on Apr. 19. The two were seen back in Los Angeles later in May, when photographers snapped pics of the two them together in Beverly Hills.

Cage previously told The Guardian about his split from Kim, “It was a shocker for me. I definitely didn’t see it coming and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance.”