Erika Koike: 5 Things To Know About The Makeup Artist Who Married Nicolas Cage

Erika Koike
Splash News
Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Erika Koike have lunch at 'Via Appia in el Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cage was on a day off from his new film "Primal" which is filming in Puerto Rico. Erika held his puppy as the couple rushed out of the restaurant. Pictured: Nicolas Cage,Erika Koike,Nicolas Cage Erika Koike Ref: SPL1685277 190418 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nicolas Cage Variety Studio at TIFF presented by AT&T, Day 2, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 10 Sep 2017
Nicolas Cage attends a premiere for "Mom and Dad" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "Mom and Dad" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2017
Nicolas Cage Closing Ceremony - 39th Cairo Film Festival, Egypt - 30 Nov 2017 US actor Nicolas Cage arrives on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), in Cairo, Egypt, 30 November 2017. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
After nearly a year of dating, Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike were married briefly before the actor shocked fans by asking for an annulment!

Four days after Erika Koike, 34, married Nicolas Cage, 55, the National Treasure star surprisingly asked a judge to cancel their marriage. Just as many of the details surrounding their extremely brief union are shrouded in mystery, so is Erika’s background. Here’s what we know.

1. She’s listed as a makeup artist on IMDB. Her sole credit is the short film, Hankikanto.

2. She started dating Cage in 2018. The two were first spotted together in Puerto Rico in April, grabbing lunch together. Cage had been shooting the film Primal in Puerto Rico at the time.

3. They were later seen in Beverly Hills one month after that in May. While Koike wore a white top and metallic pants on their dinner date on May 21, Cage donned a zebra print jacket and a black button down shirt.

4. She and Cage applied for a marriage license in Clark County on Mar. 23. The couple later received a marriage certificate on Mar. 27, the same day Cage filed for an annulment asking to cancel their four-day marriage. The Daily Mail obtained footage that reportedly depicts Cage and Koike applying for their marriage license in Las Vegas. In the video, after Cage says, “I’m not doing it,” referring to obtaining a marriage license, Koike keeps saying that she “never asked” Cage to do this. The two exit after Cage says, “Come on, let’s go.”

5. It’s unclear whether Cage and Koike will stay together after his annulment filing. In fact, Cage has reportedly asked for a divorce fromKoike if he can’t get the annulment, according to The Blast.