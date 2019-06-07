See Pic
Hollywood Life

Nicolas Cage, 55, Reunites With His 3rd Wife Just Days After Divorcing His 4th — Pics

BACKGRID
Nicolas Cage 'Knowing' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Mar 2009 Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Knowing' stars Nicolas Cage as teacher John Koestler who opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school. Inside it he finds a number of chilling predictions - some that have already occurred and others that are about to. The predictions lead him to believe the world is ending, and that he and his son are involved in the apocalypse. The film also stars Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne and Nadia Townsend.
Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Erika Koike have lunch at 'Via Appia in el Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cage was on a day off from his new film "Primal" which is filming in Puerto Rico. Erika held his puppy as the couple rushed out of the restaurant. Pictured: Nicolas Cage,Erika Koike,Nicolas Cage Erika Koike Ref: SPL1685277 190418 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nicolas Cage attends a premiere for "Mom and Dad" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "Mom and Dad" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2017
Nicolas Cage Closing Ceremony - 39th Cairo Film Festival, Egypt - 30 Nov 2017 US actor Nicolas Cage arrives on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), in Cairo, Egypt, 30 November 2017. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Reporter

Nicolas Cage was spotted on a shopping trip with his ex-wife Alice Kim on June 5 in LA — just a few days after his divorce from Erika Koike was finalized.

Nicolas Cage, 55, tied the knot with Erika Koike, 34, in Las Vegas in March, but he has already divorced her. And just a few days after their quickie marriage (four days to be exact) was officially over, the Mandy star enjoyed a day out with his ex-wife Alice Kim, 35. The couple, who split in 2016 after 12 years together, were photographed taking their son Kal-el Coppola Cage, 13, shopping at the Magic Apple.Nicolas, who looked sharp in a grey plaid blazer and black jeans, treated his son to a book and deck of cards at the magic shop.

Nicolas, who looked sharp in a grey plaid blazer and black jeans, treated his son to a book and deck of cards at the magic shop. Nicolas appeared to be very relaxed on his day out with his son and ex-wife. But the past few months have been anything but calm for the Leaving Las Vegas star.

Nicolas Cage Alex Kim Kal El Cage

Back in March, Nicolas married his fourth wife Erika in a Las Vegas wedding, but four days later, on March 27, he tried to have the marriage annulled. He claimed that he “lacked understanding” of what was going on when he said “I do” to because he had been “drinking to the point of intoxication,” according to documents obtained by The Blast. Nicolas also accused his then-girlfriend of not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” and that she didn’t disclose her alleged “criminal history.”

“Nic did what he did,” Erika said about their short-lived marriage. “We’re not going to reconcile or get back together. Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not publicly humiliate me. I’m hurt and mistreated, it’s unfair, but the case is sealed, and my lawyer won’t let me speak until we are all done.”  To make things even worse for Nic, Erika requested spousal support, even though she and the Con Air star were married for less than a week. Nic didn’t get his annulment, but on May 31 a Nevada judge did grant the couple a divorce. Nicolas was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim.

 