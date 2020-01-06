Joey King Proudly Shows Off Her Bruised Head After Being Hit By Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globe

Though Joey King didn’t go home with a Golden Globe, she walked away with a story for the ages. ‘The Act’ star flaunted the bump she got after boking her head on Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globe trophy. Really.

In an odd case of “life [accidentally] imitating art,” Joey King, 20, walked away from the 77th Golden Globes ceremony with a splitting headache, courtesy of her The Act co-star, Patricia Arquette, 51. After Patricia won the award for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (for her performance of Dee Dee Blanchard on The Act), it seems she and Joey celebrated a little too hard. “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” she tweeted on Jan. 6, showing off the circle-shaped bruise on her forehead. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

The two pictures that Joey shared raised so many questions. How did this happen? Was Patricia swinging it around like a mace? Actually, InStyle has the footage of the alleged bonking. The magazine brought back their popular “elevator booth,” allowing celebs to goof around while at the Golden Globes. In a video dubbed, “this is one show we’d play to see,” Patricia (with her Globe) dons a horned Viking helmet while Joey, in a top hat, makes it rain. As the doors close, the two finish up their opera and take a bow – with Joey practically headbutting Patricia’s award.

“I stole the hat, and Joey got a bump on her head,” Patricia commented on Twitter. When watching the video, fans can see the exact moment where Joey got the knot on her forehead. It’s a shame that she didn’t have a trophy that Patricia could headbutt (Joey lost the Best Performance In a Miniseries or Television Film award to Michelle Williams’ turn in Fosse/Verdon.) Yet, how many people can say they’ve been bonked by Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globe?

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Patricia, when giving her acceptance speech, decided to call out President Donald Trump for bringing the country “on the brink of war.” It was one of the few times that a celebrity mentioned Trump, with more focusing on the fires ravaging Australia, a woman’s right to choose, and other issues. “We’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” said Patricia, per the NY Daily News. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to go off above their kids’ heads. The continent of Australia on fire.”

“So, while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”