Pamela Anderson & Husband Dan Hayhurst Divorcing: Couple Splits After 1 Year Of Marriage

Pamela Anderson has filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, just over a year after their Christmas Eve 2020 nuptials.

It’s over for Pamela Anderson, 54, and her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst. The Baywatch actress recently filed for divorce after one year of marriage, Rolling Stone reported on January 20. Pamela reportedly filed to end the short-lived marriage in her native Canada, where the couple has been living since their Dec. 2020 wedding. A source told the publication that Pamela and Dan’s relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that fizzled out.

Pamela met Dan when he started working as the actress’s bodyguard in early 2020, shortly after her split from Jon Peters. Their working relationship eventually blossomed into an epic romance after spending tons of time together during quarantine. “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” Pamela joked in an interview with Daily Mail after their wedding. She added that they “fell head over heels with each other,” and that it was “a natural fit.”

The couple got married in a private, intimate ceremony at Pamela’s Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve 2020. Only the bride, the groom, and a witness were in attendance. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together,” Pam told DM at the time. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Dan was Pam’s fourth husband. Pamela was famously married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. They had two sons together, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee. She also married singer Kid Rock in 2006… only to divorce four months later. She then married producer Rick Salomon twice. They officially split for good in 2015. She also had a 12-day union with A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters in January 2020, though she doesn’t count it as a marriage, since it wasn’t legally binding.