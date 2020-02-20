Pamela Anderson’s Ex Jon Peters Squashes Claim He Paid Off $200,000 Of Her Debts

Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Jon Peters are clapping back after a news outlet recently claimed he told them that she coerced him into paying off her debts before their Feb. 1 split.

Pamela Anderson, 52, and Jon Peters, 74, are responding to matters concerning their short-lived marriage. The couple, who have know each other for decades, married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Jan. 20, but just 12 days later, they split. And soon thereafter, a news outlet claimed that Jon told them he financially helped Pam pay off $200,000 of her debts. Now, Pamela and her former husband are responding to that press report.

Jon is now completely denying that he ever claimed Pamela married him just so he’d pay off her debts. “I haven’t spoken to the press — nobody,” Jon shared in an interview with Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle concerning the false report. Furthermore, Jon doubled down on his claims and said that he still holds a lot of affection for Pam.

For Pamela and Jon, their love was a longtime connection that occurred over a roughly 30-year friendship. “I’ve loved this kid since she was 20-years-old,” Jon continued. He also added: “I still love her. We’re friends. We’ll always be friends.” And even though Jon is denying he gave any on the record quotes to another outlet, he did confess to helping Pamela during their short-lived marriage.

“I helped her in a way that she needed, but it’s between her and I,” he explained during his honest new interview. Concluding his comments, Jon added, “I think she’s great, and that’s all I got to say.” Sharing her own perspective on Jon’s firm assertions, Pamela also commented on the previous report, saying, “I don’t need anyone to pay my bills.”

Prior to their secret wedding, Jon and Pamela originally dated roughly 30 years ago but maintained a close friendship following their initial split. On the day of their Feb. 1 split, Pamela humbly shared with their fans, “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.”