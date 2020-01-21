Jon Peters: 5 Things To Know About Pamela Anderson’s New Husband

Surprise! More than 30 years after Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters met at the Playboy Mansion, the pair wed in a secret Malibu ceremony. Here’s what you need to know about Pam’s new hubby.

Well, well! Hollywood movie mogul Jon Peters, 74, tied the knot with Playboy icon Pamela Anderson, 52, in a secret ceremony on Jan. 20. The nuptials marked a full-circle moment for the pair who first dated more than three decades ago. Word is, the couple reconnected in late 2019, but kept their relationship under wraps for months. Speaking about the Baywatch bombshell, Jon told THR, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.” He added, “She makes me wild — in a good way.”

Although little is known about the top-secret wedding, both Jon and Pamela’s children were in attendance. Caleigh and Skye Peters, attended with their mother Christina Forsyth-Peters, Jon’s second wife. His daughter Kendyl Peters, from his fourth marriage, also attended along with Pamela’s sons Brandon and Dylan Lee from her marriage to musician Tommy Lee. Want to know more? Here are five things you need to know about Pamela’s new beau.

1. Jon first proposed to Pamela nearly 30 years ago. Shortly after meeting in the mid-80s, Jon popped the question, but Anderson turned him down citing their age difference. Jon remembers telling her, “‘In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much.’”

2. Jon’s marriage to Pamela marks his fifth turn at the altar. Both Jon and Pamela celebrated their fifth weddings when they tied the knot at the Jan. 20 ceremony. Jon divorced his first wife Henrietta Zampitella in 1966 and had one son with his second wife, the Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Ann Warren before their marriage ended in 1977. He had two daughters, Caleigh and Skye, with his third wife Christina Forsyth-Peters in a marriage that lasted six years before his fourth go at the alter in 2001 when he married Mindy Peters. He had one daughter with Mindy, named Kendyl.

3. Before he was a Hollywood heavy hitter, Jon worked as a hairdresser on Rodeo Drive. His father was a cook who owned a Hollywood diner, until his untimely death when Jon was 10. His mother’s side of the family owned a renowned salon on Rodeo Drive – so he joined the family business. It was here that Jon made his first film industry connections, eventually designing a wig that Barbra Streisand wore in the 1974 film For Pete’s Sake.

4. He had a torrid love affair with Barbara Streisand for 12 years. After meeting on the set of For Pete’s Sake, the pair began a passionate affair that lasted more than a decade. Jon produced Streisand’s studio album Butterfly, and gained a producing credit on the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. Although their relationship ended, and Jon had two daughters with his third wife Christine Forsyth-Peters soon afterward, he named Barbara the godmother of his two girls.

5. Jon went on to produce some of the industry’s biggest hits. Most recently, he produced the Lady Gaga-led remake of A Star Is Born however he had a string of successes in the ’80s and ’90s with classics like Flashdance, The Witches of Eastwick, Batman and Batman Returns. He also produced the 2006 film Superman Returns and executive-produced the 2013 Zack Snyder-helmed flick Man of Steel, although he was reportedly banned from the set by producer Christopher Nolan.