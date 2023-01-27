Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Of 12 Days Jon Peters Says He’s Leaving Her $10M In His Will

Not all of Pamela Anderson‘s past relationships are toxic! Her ex-husband, producer Jon Peters, told Variety in a eye opening new comments that he has included her in his will — to the tune of $10 million. That’s despite the fact that they were reportedly only married for 12 days! “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Jon, 77, and the Baywatch beauty, 55, were very briefly married back in 2020. Still, Pamela seems to return the good will. “He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life,” she told Variety. “I love him to death.”

The revelation comes on the heels of many shockers from the life of the ultimate blonde bombshell. On the cusp of the release of her memoir, Love, Pamela, excerpts emerged that would make anyone unfamiliar with Hollywood’s wild social scene aghast. Sylvester Stallone attempted to buy her affection with expensive gifts, she claimed, while Jack Nicholson was caught, quite literally, with his pants down during an alleged incident in the Playboy mansion. Then there was that alleged flashing from Tim Allen on the set of Home Improvement in 1991…though she later admitted he didn’t mean any harm.

And of course, there was the heartbreak involved with divorcing her one “true” love, Tommy Lee. She married the Mötley Crüe drummer in 1995, and the duo had two sons before parting ways in 1998 amid accusations of abuse.

Through it all, it seems unpacking all her dirty laundry in the book has been hard on the iconic actress. She admitted during a recent interview that she gained 25 pounds while writing it. “It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story,” she said during the Wed, Jan 25 episode of The Howard Stern Show. “It was almost like I was hanging on to something, it was a protective… my puffy suit of armor.”