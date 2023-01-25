Pamela Anderson Claims Sylvester Stallone Offered Her A ‘Condo & A Porsche’ To Be His ‘No. 1 Girl’

Money can’t buy Pamela Anderson love. The Baywatch beauty, 55, claimed that Sylvester Stallone, 76, tried to woo her with fancy cars and luxury real estate in exchange for making her his “No. 1 girl.” The blonde bombshell made the candid confession in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, which premieres January 31.

The Home Improvement alum recounted a time when the Rocky star allegedly “offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,'” according to a report from the New York Post.

“And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,'” she laughed in the documentary, according to the outlet. The animal activist allegedly turned him down at the time. “He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’ … [But] I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that,” she said.

However, the Tulsa King star’s rep denied the allegations., telling the outlet, “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Although the two never officially dated, Pamela went on to tie the knot with her first husband Tommy Lee, to whom she was married from 1995 to 1998. She then wed Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 before marrying Rick Salomon on two different occasions. They were married the first time from 2007 to 2008 and then again from 2014 to 2015. In January 2021, Pamela revealed that she had married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve 2020. However, one year later the newlyweds had split.

Meanwhile, Sylvester married model Jennifer Flavin in 1997. The couple share three daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. Jennifer filed for divorce from the Creed star in August, but they officially called off the divorce in October.

At the time, a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY revealed HollywoodLife that the kids played a major part in helping their parents work through their problems. “Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls and they could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other,” they said. “In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer.”