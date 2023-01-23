Pamela Anderson Accuses Tim Allen Of Flashing His Privates At Her & He Denies It: ‘That Never Happened’

In Pamela Anderson‘s upcoming memoir, the 55-year-old actress alleges that her Home Improvement costar, Tim Allen, flashed her while they worked together in 1991. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Pamela, 55, writes in Love, Pamela, according to the excerpt published by Variety on Jan. 22. Pamela, 23 at the time, said that the then-37-year-old Allen “opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Tim Allen denied that he exposed himself to Pamela. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” the actor told HollywoodLife in a statement.

The “naked” comment that Tim Allen allegedly made likely referred to Pamela’s appearance in Playboy, who picked her as their Playmate of the Month for February 1990. Anderson’s other high-profile instance of nudity – her stolen sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee – wouldn’t occur until 1995. By then, she had moved on from Home Improvement. Pamela appeared in the two seasons of the hit ABC sitcom as Lisa, The Tool Girl, before leaving to focus on the growing success of her other hit show, Baywatch.

Ahead of the release Love, Pamela (out on Jan. 31 via HarperCollins/Dey Street Books), Anderson spoke with The New York Times about the impact of her and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape, as well as the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, centered around the scandal. “It was already hurtful enough the first time [the tape made headlines]. It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really? People are still capitalizing off that thing?'” Pamela told the Times. The article also revealed that Pamela never spoke with actress Lily James, who played her in the series.

In an excerpt of the memoir published by PEOPLE, Pamela said that the sex tape “ruined lives, starting with [her and Tommy’s] relationship — and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.” She also said her 1998 divorce from Tommy “crushed” her, even after enduring physical and emotional abuse throughout the marriage.

“We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” she wrote. “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Love, Pamela arrives on Jan. 31