Pam Anderson Confesses She Doesn’t Think Tim Allen Had ‘Bad Intentions’ When He Allegedly Flashed Her

Pamela Anderson, 55, made it clear she has no hard feelings towards Tim Allen, 69, for allegedly flashing her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. After Tim denied Pamela’s accusation that she made in Variety‘s except of her upcoming memoir, the Baywatch icon reportedly sent a text to the reporter who conducted the interview, and defended Tim. “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line,” Pamela said in the text, according to her full interview with Variety that was published January 26. “I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though,” she also said. “I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Pamela claims in her memoir Love, Pamela, out January 31, that Tim was allegedly inappropriate with her on the Home Improvement set in 1991. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote, per Variety. Pamela, 23 at the time, alleged the then-37-year-old Tim “opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Tim denied that he exposed himself to Pamela. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” the actor told HollywoodLife in a statement.

Pamela appeared in the first two seasons of the hit ABC sitcom as Lisa, The Tool Girl, before leaving to focus on the growing success of her other hit show, Baywatch. Now, the blonde bombshell is opening up about her past like never before, both in her memoir from HarperCollins/Dey Street Books, and in her accompany Netflix documentary that was produced by her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and also comes out on January 31.

Ahead of the release of her two projects, Pamela did an interview with Variety where she discussed many hot topics related to her life, including the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, that centered around her and ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s infamous sex tape scandal. “The idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me,” Pamela admitted. But she did clarify that she has no ill will towards Lily James, who played her in the Hulu project.