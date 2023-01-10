Pamela Anderson Shares Personal Videos & Teases Doing Interviews Naked In 1st Trailer For Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson, 55, has nothing to hide in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story. The trailer released January 10 features personal videos from Pamela’s life as a Hollywood sex icon and a mom of two. The Baywatch star doesn’t hold back about anything and even jokes about nudity. “Maybe I just do all the interviews naked. There’s no mystery here,” she says.

Pamela also addresses her and her ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s infamous sex tape scandal that was exploited in the Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy without her permission. “I block that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Pamela says in the trailer. “And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The Home Improvement star also vents about how she’s never been given “respect” as an actress. “I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations — and survived them,” she says.

Pamela’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, appears in the trailer and mentions his mom’s storied love life, which includes four failed marriages. “Maybe it’s her favorite thing in the world, falling in love. And [she] loves the idea of falling out of love, too,” Brandon says. There’s also a glimpse at Pamela’s Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Pamela, a love story debuts on Netflix January 31. The official description for the doc reads, “An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

Although Pamela helped created the doc with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ryan White, she has said that she won’t be watching it. “The documentary I haven’t seen – and have no intention of seeing,” she told Vanity Fair. “I hope that my story inspires people to have a great f***ing time and not worry so much,” she added pointedly.