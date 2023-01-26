Pamela Anderson Claims She Caught Jack Nicholson Having A Threesome At The Playboy Mansion

Pamela Anderson, 55, has a wild story about Jack Nicholson, 85, that she wrote about in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela. In an except obtained by Variety, and published on January 26, Pamela claimed that she once caught the Terms of Endearment actor having a threesome in the bathroom at the Playboy Mansion. “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” the Baywatch icon reportedly wrote in the memoir. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other,” she said.

Pamela explained that she was standing at the sink, using the mirror to fix her lip gloss, when the alleged threesome was happening. “Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection,” the Canadian native recalled. “I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear,’ ” Pamela added. Jack has not yet responded to Pamela’s claims.

While reflecting more on her night at Playboy founder Hugh Hefner‘s iconic mansion, Pamela reportedly wrote in her memoir, “It was just complete freedom.” She also said, “It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

Jack Nicholson isn’t the only A-lister that Pamela makes an accusation about in her memoir. In another excerpt obtained by Variety, Pamela claimed that Tim Allen, 69, allegedly “flashed” her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Pamela, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, wrote that Tim “opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.” Tim denied this accusation.

Sylvester Stallone is brought up by Pamela in her upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, where the blonde bombshell reportedly claims that the Rocky actor “offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl.’ ” Pamela claimed that she turned Sly down at the time, despite his efforts. Sly’s rep denied Pamela’s allegations and called them “false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Pamela’s memoir and Netflix doc both come out January 31. The latter project was produced by Pamela’s 26-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee, who she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The former couple’s sex tape scandal, which was the basis for the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, is mentioned in both the memoir and the documentary.