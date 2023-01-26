Pam Anderson Calls Seth Rogen & ‘Pam & Tommy’ Producers ‘A-holes’, But Has ‘Nothing Against’ Lily James

Pamela Anderson was unimpressed by Hulu’s decision to produce the Pam And Tommy miniseries, which recounted her relationship with drummer Tommy Lee in the 90s. While the actress, 55, hasn’t seen the show, she did have some strong words for the show’s producers, which includes Seth Rogen, in a new interview with Variety, published on Thursday, January 26.

Pam called the creative team behind the show “a*******,” when asked how she’d describe the people who brought the show to the screen in the interview. She didn’t name any of the producers, but the show has 19 credited, via IMDb, with Seth, his frequent writing partner Evan Goldberg, and Dave Franco, among them. The show recounts what was undoubtedly a troubling time in Pamela’s life, when her sex tape with Tommy was released without their consent. She called the show “Salt on the wound” in the interview. “You still owe me a public apology,” she said.

Despite her issues with the show, Pamela did reveal that she did ask Netflix to invite Lily James, who played her in the series to the premiere of her documentary Pamela, A Love Story. She said that she had no ill will against the Pam And Tommy star, 33, even if she wasn’t happy about the series being made. The Barb Wire star had previously said that she refused to meet with Lily before she played her in an interview with The New York Times. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James,” she told Variety. “I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

While she said that she hasn’t watched the show, Pamela did say that seeing billboards with Lily and her co-star Sebastian Stan, 40, dressed up like her and Tommystruck her as inauthentic. “It just looked like a Halloween costume to me,” she remarked.

Besides the upcoming documentary, the actress is also gearing up to release her debut memoir Love, Pamela the same day, on January 31. She announced the book and revealed the cover in an Instagram post in October. “I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion. Just one girl’s messy life. A celebration — of imperfections,” she wrote in the caption. “The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co writer.”