Lily James Pouts As Pamela Anderson In Lingerie In Never-Before-Seen Photo From ‘Pam & Tommy’

Lily James, 33, heated up Instagram on Aug. 18 with a never-before-seen BTS picture from her latest Hulu project, Pam & Tommy, in which she portrayed Baywatch icon, Pamela Anderson. She looked gorgeous as she struck a pose in a baby blue thong and bra set that was paired with a satin and lace duster of the same color. She paired the sexy ensemble with strappy gray heels and gave the camera a pout as she leaned on her left leg and placed her right hand on the right side of her neck. The photo was originally shared by costume designer Kameron Lennox, who decorated the caption of the photo with fire and heart emojis.

The photo was released the same day The New York Times published an interview with the in-demand actress, who revealed she was nearly in over her head as she prepared for the huge role. “I was so fricking terrified that I wasn’t going to pull it off,” she admitted. “I haven’t ever worked harder, just because it needed that.”

She also talked about the day she filmed a Baywatch scene for Pam & Tommy while rocking the iconic red one-piece Pamela and others wore in the hit series. “That one is going to go down in my life as one of the craziest days. There were paparazzi wading into the sea, taking pictures of me — and I’m someone that never likes to be photographed in my bikini, let alone in Pamela Anderson’s red bathing suit,” she recalled.

Just a day earlier, Lily was announced as one of the stars of Finalmente L’alba (Finally Dawn), an indie drama that will begin filming in Italy later this month, according to Deadline. Willem Dafoe, Rachel Sennott, and Rebecca Antonac will also be in the film, the plot of which is unknown.

Lily’s career took off after she starred in 2015’s Cinderella and then 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and the British actress even landed an Emmy nomination for her role in Pam & Tommy. However, rumor has it that she also wants to have a go at the music industry. In June, a source told The Sun that she’s been preparing to drop two singles, which have been a long time coming. “She has written and performed two amazing songs with DJ Yoda, called ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Breathe’,” the insider divulged. “Lily was planning on releasing one last year but everything got delayed. Now she has decided to treat fans to two tracks rather than one.” As of now, though, it looks like Lily is staying plenty busy with her acting gigs!