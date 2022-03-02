Pamela Anderson Will ‘Tell Her Story’ In New Netflix Doc After Sex Tape Series

Netflix took to Twitter on March 2 to announce an upcoming Pamela Anderson documentary that’s ‘been in the making for several years’ and promises to look back on her ‘professional path and personal journey.’

Pamela Anderson, 54, is getting ready to speak her truth in a new Netlix documentary about her life. The streaming network announced the news in a tweet on March 2, just one month after Hulu’s premiere of Pam & Tommy, the series centered on her and her ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s sex tape scandal, which erupted in 1995.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey,” the tweet, which also attached a black and white pic of the blonde beauty along with a pic of a handwritten note from her.

“My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” the note reads. “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela’s Netflix doc should be quite a contrast from Pam & Tommy, which she had no involvement in. Although Lily James has gotten praise for her role as the bombshell, Pamela has yet to publicly comment on whether not she’s watched the series and what she thinks of it. Lily, herself, previously said she tried to reach out to her during the making of the show, but had no luck.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” Lily told Net-a-Porter’s Porter in Jan. about not hearing back. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

That same month, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pamela wasn’t a fan of the creation of the series. “Pamela is not a fan of this at all and wanted nothing to do with the project,” the insider said, before referencing how her and Tommy’s sex tape was stolen. “When she learned that this would be covering the burglary, she was absolutely mortified because that entire episode is something that was very hard for her to deal with when it happened. She said that she is not going to watch Pam & Tommy and she does not want her kids to watch it either. She didn’t want money from this – she didn’t want it to be made in the first place and she is not going to respond to it.”

Netflix has yet to share a release date for Pamela’s upcoming documentary.