Pamela Anderson ‘Mortified’ By New Hulu Series ‘Pam & Tommy’: She ‘Didn’t’ Want It Made

The premiere of ‘Pam and Tommy’ is upon us, and apparently, Pamela Anderson herself is not too happy about its release.

Ahead of the release of Pam and Tommy, which airs on Feb. 2 on Hulu, sources close to Pamela Anderson are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how the actress feels about the situation. “Pamela is not a fan of this at all and wanted nothing to do with the project,” our insider revealed. “When she learned that this would be covering the burglary, she was absolutely mortified because that entire episode is something that was very hard for her to deal with when it happened. She said that she is not going to watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ and she does not want her kids to watch it either. She didn’t want money from this – she didn’t want it to be made in the first place and she is not going to respond to it.”

An additional source noted that the Baywatch star felt “completely disregarded” when it came to the making of the series and couldn’t help but “see the irony” in the whole situation. “Pam was violated once when the tape was initially stolen years ago and now, she feels like her privacy is being robbed from her once again,” another source close to the 54-year-old stated. “She is shocked that Hulu is putting out something that she had no say in whatsoever when it’s based on her life. She would like to disassociate herself from it as much as possible and just wants to live her life.”

In contrast, a source connected to Tommy Lee, 59, noted the Mötley Crüe musician was “[not] so bothered” by the upcoming show and “doesn’t quite understand” why Pam has such harsh feelings about it. “He is okay with it and thinks that it is rad that he is being portrayed in a series on Hulu. He will watch it for sure,” the insider shared. “Tommy loves that he is a famous rocker. He embraces his past and cannot believe the things that they got away with. His views on his past are quite different from Pam’s views and, although they share children together, they have always been on rocky terms. They are very different people now.”

The Hulu series tells the story of Pam and Tommy’s infamous sex tape from their honeymoon that followed their Feb. 19, 1995 wedding. The tape was stolen in a robbery by their former electrician, Rand Gauthier, and eventually circulated for profit. The couple took action by filing a $10 million lawsuit to stop anyone from making a profit off the sensitive, private video.