Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu.

In her latest post-divorce outingPamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.

Pamela’s been out and about in California since ending her marriage to Dan Hayhurst in January. She was joined by her son, Brandon Lee, 25, and her assistant for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 15. The Baywatch star was also at Nobu with Brandon (whom she shares with her ex, Tommy Lee) at the end of January, just four days after news broke that she was getting her fifth divorce.

Pam was married to Dan, who was her bodyguard, for about 1 year. The blonde bombshell’s been married four times before, first to Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998. After they split, Pam married Kid Rock in 2006, but filed for divorce from the singer by the end of the year. She tied the knot with Rick Salomon in 2007. Although they divorced, they got back together and married again in 2014 before divorcing in Feb. 2015. Then, Pam married Jon Peters in Jan. 2020, only to split just days later.

Pam lived in Dan’s native Canada while they were married. Following the split, the actress returned to California with major support from her sons Brandon and Dylan Lee, 24. “Brandon and Dylan are glad that she’s back in L.A. because they’re able to spend some quality time together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They trust that their mom knows what’s best for her and that she makes the best decisions for herself. They’re proud that she is able to know what she wants in someone and would never settle for less.”