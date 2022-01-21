Pamela Anderson’s Sons ‘Extremely Supportive’ Of Split From Dan Hayhurst: ‘Glad’ She’s Home

The ‘Baywatch’ star’s boys are glad to get spend more time with their mom after her breakup from Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela Anderson‘s sons just want the best for their mom! Following her divorce from Dan Hayhurst, the 54-year-old actress’s sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan Lee, 24, are glad that she’s going to be closer to home to spend more time with her. Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that both boys, whom she had with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, just want to see their mom “happy.”

With the divorce, Pamela is planning to head back to California after being in Canada with Dan, a source close to the actress revealed. They explained that there isn’t any “bad blood” between Pam and Dan, but she wanted to be able to see her boys more often. “She is a California girl through and through and not being close to her sons really got to her,” they explained. “It just didn’t work anymore.”

It’ll undoubtedly be great when Pamela and her boys reunite back in Los Angeles. Another source close to the family told HollywoodLife that the two young men have missed their mom too! “Brandon and Dylan are both extremely supportive of their mom no matter what. They’re glad that she’s back in LA because they’re able to spend some quality time together since she’s been living in Canada,” the source said.

The source also mentioned that Pamela’s sons knew that this relationship meant a lot to their mom, and they only want the best for her. “Brandon and Dylan trust that their mom knows what’s best for her and that she makes the best decisions for herself. They’re proud that she is able to know what she wants in someone and would never settle for less. They know their mom thought this marriage would last forever, so they’re disappointed for her that it didn’t work out but they love their mom and whatever makes her happy makes them happy,” they said.