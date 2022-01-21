Exclusive

Pamela Anderson Realized She Married Dan Hayhurst For ‘Wrong Reasons’: Why Romance Stopped ‘Working’

Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Pamela Anderson’s reflecting on her divorce from Dan Hayhurst after a little over a year of marriage.

Pamela Anderson is divorcing from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst of a little more than a year and now, a source close to the actress is revealing her feelings about the split. “Pamela got married to Dan for the wrong reasons. She was in lust, not love. And because they were in the middle of a pandemic, he really helped to get her through that dark time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“They quarantined together and it was beautiful. The emotions were so raw and he was exactly what Pamela needed at the time. But right before the holidays, Pamela realized that this wasn’t working for either one of them,” the insider shared. “First off, she did not like living in Canada. She is a California girl through and through and not being close to her sons really got to her. It is over and the divorce is going through but there is no bad blood.  You won’t hear either one of them talking bad about the other one. It just didn’t work anymore.”

An additional source close to the family told us that Pam’s sons Brandon and Dylan are “extremely supportive of their mom no matter what” and that they’re “glad she’s back in LA” to spend more quality time together. “Brandon and Dylan trust that their mom knows what’s best for her and that she makes the best decisions for herself,” the insider spilled. “They’re proud that she is able to know what she wants in someone and would never settle for less. They know their mom thought this marriage would last forever, so they’re disappointed for her that it didn’t work out but they love their mom and whatever makes her happy makes them happy.”

Pamela got married in a private, intimate ceremony over the 2020 holidays to Dan. The pair began dating in Sept. 2020 seven months after Pam’s split from movie mogul Jon Peters. They were living at Pamela’s Vancouver island home but now the Baywatch actress is moved back to Malibu and has taken off her ring. This will be her 5th divorce.