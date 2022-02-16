Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns in Black Dress For Dinner With Son After Divorce

In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson looked absolutely incredible in a tight black dress for dinner with her oldest son.

Pamela Anderson, 54, enjoyed a night out with her son, Brandon Lee, 25, and her assistant on Feb. 15. The trio hit up Nobu Malibu for a dinner date, and Pamela looked incredible for the Tuesday night outing. She wore a long-sleeved black dress, which fell to her mid-calf. The look was paired with nude, open-toed heels and Pam wore her hair down and styled in waves.

Since ending her marriage to Dan Hayhurst in January, Pamela has been back in California and seems to be spending plenty of time with her sons (she shares Brandon, as well as Dylan Lee, with her ex, Tommy Lee). The actress was at Nobu once again with Brandon at the end of January, just four days after news broke that she was getting her fifth divorce. Pam and Dan had been married for just over a year and were mostly spending time in his native Canada when they split.

Dan was Pamela’s fourth husband. She was first married to Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998. The pair’s relationship is currently front and center in the Hulu mini-series, Pam & Tommy, although Pamela has no involvement in the show. Following her split from Tommy, Pamela married Kid Rock in 2006, but filed for divorce from the controversial singer by the end of the year. She tied the knot with Rick Solomon in 2007. Although they divorced, they got back together and married again in 2014 before divorcing in Feb. 2015. Then, Pam married Jon Peters in Jan. 2020, only to split just days later.

It was shortly after Pam’s split from Jon that she began seeing Dan, who was her bodyguard. The two kept their relationship fairly private while locked down amidst the coronavirus in 2020. They tied the knot that December.

Luckily, Pamela has had major support from her sons now that she’s back in California. “Brandon and Dylan are glad that she’s back in L.A. because they’re able to spend some quality time together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They trust that their mom knows what’s best for her and that she makes the best decisions for herself. They’re proud that she is able to know what she wants in someone and would never settle for less.”