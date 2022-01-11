See Pic

Pam Anderson Goes Makeup-Free For Malibu Outing Ahead Of ‘Pam & Tommy’ Premiere

Pamela Anderson
The ‘Baywatch’ actress wore a gorgeous white dress to her makeup-free dinner date with a friend in Malibu, California.

Pamela Anderson, 54, looked effortlessly gorgeous as she was photographed heading to dinner with a friend on Monday, January 10. The blonde bombshell was seen in Malibu, California wearing no makeup, allowing for her natural beauty to be on full display. Pam carried a large white bag in her hands as she left her car and headed to a nearby restaurant, all the while rocking her signature blonde hair.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson steps out for a dinner date with a friend in Malibu, California on January 10, 2022

For the low-key dinner date, Pamela wore a chic white dress with a small, sexy slit up the leg. She added to her look with a matching white coat that reached her ankles and kept her warm amidst dropping temperatures nationwide. As for her footwear, Pamela opted to sport brown flip flops for the occasion. It’s unclear which friend Pamela was meeting for dinner.

In a few weeks, Pamela will be thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy. The show premieres Feb. 2 and stars Lily James as Pam and Sebastian Stan as her now ex-husband Tommy Lee. It will explore the former couple’s real-life massive scandal when their sex tape was stolen and unleashed onto the world. Two men, played by Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, decide to sell Pam and Tommy’s sex tape on the internet in the show.

Pamela Anderson at Swingers Club Capsule Collection Launch Event in LA on November 4, 2021

Lily, 32, previously spoke to Porter about taking on the iconic role of the Baywatch bombshell. “I’ve never worked so hard,” she said of preparing for Pam & Tommy. “Of course, there was the physical transformation. Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it. I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it.”

Lily also clarified in her Porter interview that Pamela had no involvement in creating Pam & Tommy, despite being contacted before production began. For Lily, that was disappointing. “I wish it had been different,” she said.