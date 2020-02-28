Stars In Head-To-Toe White Outfits – Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Rock The Winter Trend

One of the hottest trends of the winter that the celeb set is loving is head-to-toe white outfits & everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin has rocked the look!

This winter, some of our favorite celebrities have been embracing a new monochrome fashion trend – head-to-toe white outfits. While the rule of thumb in fashion is no wearing white after labor day and before memorial day, stars like Gigi Hadid, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are making their own rules. Gigi was out during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27, when she rocked an oversized Louis Vuitton Cape-Like Coat with matching wide-leg trousers. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Louis Vuitton Swift Loafers and a white Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag.

Hailey has been loving the all-white look and she was spotted wearing it not once but twice during Paris Fashion Week. She stepped out on Feb. 27 when she wore a high-waisted Bottega Veneta Felted Rib Skirt with a cropped Meshki Yvonne Top in Nude. On top of her shirt, she threw on an oversized white Bottega Veneta Felted Rib Cardigan Sweater and accessorized with a pair of taupe Amina Muaddi Ida Boots, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, gold Bottega Veneta Twisted Triangle Hoop Earrings, and Saint Laurent New Wave Sl 276 sunglasses.

Later that same day, Hailey rocked yet another white ensemble featuring high-waisted baggy Fenty Denim Straight Leg Pants with a skintight turtleneck Wolford Colorado Bodysuit tucked in. On top of her look, she threw on an oversized Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2020 coat. She topped her look off with an Isabel Marant Zap Snake Belt, slouchy cream leather Fenty the Puffer Boots, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, Balenciaga B Earrings, and Saint Laurent New Wave Sl299 Sunglasses.

Another one of our fave looks came from Kris Jenner, 64, during Paris Fashion Week back in September. Kris looked fabulous in a white Max Mara suit on Sept. 26, featuring a wrap jacket with satin lapels that was fastened to the side with the ribbon, while the pants were extra flowy and had satin stripes down the flared legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed pumps and a tan crocodile Birkin bag.

There have been so many stars looking stylish in all-white outfits and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!